Tabriz Airport resumes operations with first post-war flight

Ramin Azari, Director General of East Azarbaijan Airports, announced that the first post-war flight, operated by Iran’s ATA Airlines, took off from Shahid Madani International Airport in Tabriz to Istanbul, following the completion of runway reconstruction.

He said the airport is now fully prepared to handle both domestic and international flights.

Azari commended the extraordinary round-the-clock efforts of airport staff in restoring operations after “brutal” Israeli aggression last month.

According to Azari, the facility was declared operational following thorough inspections and approval by the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran and the Airports and Air Navigation Company.

Shahid Madani International Airport, located in northwestern Tabriz, is a key hub for both passenger and cargo transport and operates 24/7 under an open-sky policy. It plays a vital role in regional and international air traffic, particularly as a corridor for flights between Europe and Southeast or Central Asia.

Tabriz was one of the hardest hit cities of Iran during the Israeli strikes, aided by the US.