The historical Tabatabaei House is a popular tourist attraction in an old neighborhood of Kashan city in Isfahan Province, central Iran.

The house- an architectural masterpiece– was built by Seyyed Jafar Tabatabaei, a famous businessman, in 1835.

Like other historical structures, Tabatabaei House is magnificently designed with an architectural style well-adapted to the cultural, climatic features of the region.



What follows are IRNA‘s photos of Tabatabaei House, which has been registered in the list of Iranian National Heritage:

