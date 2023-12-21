Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Support for US military aid to Israel drops amid Gaza war

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

Voter support for the US military aid to Israel has dropped amid the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed about 20,000 people so far, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Forty-five percent of registered voters said they supported the U.S. sending additional “military aid to Israel for their efforts in the war” with Palestinian militant group Hamas in the poll released Wednesday. This is a drop from a previous Quinnipiac poll from November, in which 54 percent of registered voters said they supported additional military aid to Israel.

Support for additional military aid to Israel has also dropped among both Democratic and Republican voters, per the poll.

In November, 71 and 45 percent of Democratic and Republican voters said they were in favor of more military aid to Israel, respectively. In December, those numbers were down, with 65 percent of Republican voters and 36 percent of Democratic voters saying they supported more military aid to Israel.

The poll’s release comes a day after a group of House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden urging him to push harder for efforts to make “an immediate and significant shift” in Israeli military strategy.

“We are deeply concerned by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s] current military strategy in Gaza. The mounting civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis are unacceptable and not in line with American interests; nor do they advance the cause of security for our ally Israel,” the letter reads.

“We also believe it jeopardizes efforts to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas and secure the release of all hostages,” the lawmakers continued.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the enclave more than 10 weeks ago, according to Palestinian officials.

At least 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among those killed, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Wednesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks