Iran’s UN mission says US ‘complicit’ in Israeli attack

In a statement released on its official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the Iranian mission noted that Israeli fighter jets conducted the attacks from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from the Iranian border.

“The Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command, and control of the US military,” the statement asserted.

It concluded that “US complicity in this crime is certain”.

The Iranian Air Defense Forces said early Saturday morning that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli air raids as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reiterating the country’s right to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression.