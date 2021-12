Authorities in Mashhad have identified the street cleaner as Mr. Hassan Yaghoubi Rasouli. He found the money and the check in a brown bag while cleaning a street in District 12 of Mashahd.

It seems the conscientious street cleaner managed to find the owner through his driving license and his car’s document.

Mr. Yaghoubi also found 17 million rials in cash along with a check three months ago and returned them to their owner.