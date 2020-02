Khaneh-Tekani is what referred by Iranians to the annual spring cleaning before the arrival of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in March.

Like all Iranians, the people of Mazandaran, northern Iran, practice this tradition, associated with the nature’s rebirth: to welcome the spring, women dust their homes, cover the walls with mud, and bake pastries with entirely village-made ingredients.

Here you can see Mizan’s photos of Persian New Year spring cleaning in Mazandaran: