Spox: Iran’s nuclear industry has deep roots, to recover from attacks

Kamalvandi stated that such attacks cannot cripple a homegrown industry with strong foundations.

“Our nuclear industry is rooted in the country. Anything with deep roots cannot be damaged by pressure or aggression—it will flourish again,” he asserted.

He emphasized that despite the recent strikes on key facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in the early hours of June 21, the Islamic Republic’s scientific and technical capacities remain intact, and the development of the peaceful nuclear program will continue without interruption.

Earlier, Kamalvandi had responded firmly to the attacks, affirming that Iran’s nuclear progress cannot be uprooted.

“Given our capabilities and infrastructure, the growth of this industry is inevitable,” he said.

The U.S. President had claimed the attacks were aimed at halting Iran’s enrichment capabilities and that all of iran’s nuclear installations were destroyed. However, Iranian officials maintain that the peaceful nature and indigenous strength of the program make it impervious to such military aggression.