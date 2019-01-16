How to Recruit the Right Person for Your Company

Have a good understanding of your company’s culture

If you want to recruit the right person for your company, it is important to have a very good understanding of your company. You must know the values, the goals, the mission and objectives that the company is working towards. This will help you to understand the kind of mindset of the employees you need working for the company so that when you go out and start the recruiting process, you have a very clear picture of the person you want in the company.

Create the perfect job description

A job description is the first avenue through which potential employees will have access to your company. It is very important to create a clear and detailed job description so that every applicant will know before sending in their application the kind of job they will be applying for. It is also through a detailed job description that you will communicate with potential applicants what kind of people you need. In this manner, you will eliminate so many people who would be interested in applying yet they are not the right fit for the job.

Have well-structured interviews

Interviews for job applicants are not just meant to have a chat with the potential employees. They are designed to get more insights from the applicants and gauge their suitability to for working for the company. You should use the interviews to evaluate their skills and experiences of the applicant and see if they are the kinds of guys you needed in the company. This calls for well-structured interview sessions and not just random talks. The interviews should be detailed enough, and it is not a must that it includes just one single session. It should incorporate real job scenarios so that you evaluate how the employee is likely to perform in the actual job. This is one of the secrets that executive recruiters Phoenix use to get very good candidates for their clients.

Test the candidates

Testing may be part of the interview process but for good results, it should be a segment of it’s on the hiring process. It is only through testing that you will know whether or not the candidate can do whatever they stated that they can do in there cv. The test should be designed in such a manner that they will try and bring out the employee’s true potential as far as doing the jobs is concerned. You may use the help of recruiting agencies to design the right test for the positions you have opened.

Go beyond the CV

It is very possible to find a candidate who is highly qualified on paper but still they are not fit for the job. This is why relying only on the CV may be misleading when you’re trying to find the right persons to hire for your company. It’s always important to look beyond the CV and try and find out about the candidates initiatives, interest, and aspirations not only in the field of study but in life in general. This may raise a number of compatibility issues with the company and it may save you a lot of time and resources in trying to find the right person for the available position.

Check social media

Recruiters are divided on whether they should always use social media to check the suitability of candidates for the open position in their companies. In as much as it is not legal to use the social media profiles to judge your candidates, it still a vital tool to use in determining if they may be fit for the job. This is simply because a lot can be found in social media that is not listed in the CV and it may give you insights into whether you are making a good hiring decision or if you are getting it all wrong. You want to look at the social media to check out things like their personality, interests, associations, engagements and other relevant information you may find useful as far as the hiring process goes.

Contact the references

There’s a very good reason why experts saw it fit for people to list references when making job applications. As a recruiter or a potential employer, it is imperative for you to check out the references not just as mere listings on the paper but actually contact them and find out more details about your potential employee. This is important because, through the references, you’ll have a better idea of the kind of person intend to hire. The references are in a good position to tell you whether or not the candidate may be fit for the job simply because they have had an experience with them and they know their capabilities when it comes to what they can do and what they can’t do as far the job goes.

Ask the right questions

Finally, you must know how to ask the right questions when searching for the right employees. The right questions should not be reserved for the interviews alone, but you should spread them throughout the hiring process. The right questions will elicit the right answers which will further help you to check if you whoever you are engaging will actually perform the jobs for which they have been hired to do. Therefore, learn to ask the right questions and if you don’t know what to ask, don’t be afraid to get help from expert recruiters.