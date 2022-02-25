Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Spokesman: Yemeni forces shoot down UAE’s spying plane

By IFP Editorial Staff
Yemeni Army Spokesman General Yahya Saree says Yemen’s armed forces on Friday morning shot down an MQ9 reconnaissance plane belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

Saree said the US-made aircraft was engaged in hostile operations over Jawf province of Yemen when it was downed.

He noted that it was shot down using a domestically built surface to air missile that is yet to be unveiled.

The Yemenis have developed various projectiles in recent years to fight back against Saudi Arabia and its allies that are engaged in a devastating war against Yemen.

Two weapons of choice of the Yemenis are surface to surface missiles and assault drones that are widely used to hit targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and inside the UAE.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks