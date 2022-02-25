Spokesman: Yemeni forces shoot down UAE’s spying plane

Saree said the US-made aircraft was engaged in hostile operations over Jawf province of Yemen when it was downed.

He noted that it was shot down using a domestically built surface to air missile that is yet to be unveiled.

The Yemenis have developed various projectiles in recent years to fight back against Saudi Arabia and its allies that are engaged in a devastating war against Yemen.

Two weapons of choice of the Yemenis are surface to surface missiles and assault drones that are widely used to hit targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and inside the UAE.