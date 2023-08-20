Special Envoy for Afghanistan urges fair delivery of Iran’s water rights from Hirmand

This comes after a positive development in the implementation of the 1972 Hirmand River Treaty between Tehran and Kabul.

As part of the Treaty in question, a technical team from Iran recently visited Afghanistan’s Dehradun water measuring station.

Kazemi Qomi said the visit is seen as a positive step towards building trust and fostering good neighborly relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of accurate measurement and timely reporting of water flow data.

The Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan added that experts who visited Dehradun have observed that the amount of water passing through in August 2023 is lower than the average monthly amount in a typical water year.

Kazemi Qomi further expressed hope that by maintaining regular communication and conducting precise measurements, Iran’s rightful share of water from the Hirmand River will be determined correctly and delivered in accordance with the provisions outlined in Paragraph (b) of Article 3 of the Treaty.