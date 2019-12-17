Special Attractions You Must See in Iran

Thanks to the amazing nature of Iran, and diverse weather conditions of the country, there are a number of special attractions in Iran.

Here, we are going to briefly introduce some of the most beautiful and breathtaking attractions in Iran to choose your best Iran tours .

Badab-e Surt

One of the must-see places in Iran, especially for those who have an interest in geology is the Badab-e Surt, which is located in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran, about 100 kilometres south of the city of Sari.

The area consists of golden, orange, and red stepped terraces of sedimentary rock, formed by deposits of minerals carried from nearby hot springs.

The two springs of the travertine landscape are said to have medicinal properties, and the glistening flats are amongst the most photogenic sites in Iran.

To take a wonderful picture of this amazing natural wonder, we highly suggest having a visit to the place early in the morning or at sunset.

Mount Damavand

Mount Damavand may not be the most beautiful landscape in Iran, but for sure it is the most popular one and loved one among all local people, especially people living in Tehran, who have the chance to see the snow-covered peak of Mount Damavand on a clear day.

The fame and popularity of this peak among locals can be compared with the love of Japanese people for the Fujiyama Mountain.

Mount Damavand is actually Iran’s tallest summit and the highest point in the Middle East with 5,671 metres’ height.

Dasht-e Lut

In Farsi ‘Lut’ literally means bare land without water and devoid of vegetation. The desert is situated in the south-east of the country, and the eastern part of the desert displays a low plateau covered with salt flats, while the center displays a series of parallel ridges and furrows.

From June to October, this arid area is swept by strong winds. In 2016, it was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The desert is a large salt desert, and actually the world’s 27th-largest desert with an area of 51,800 square kilometers (20,000 square miles).

The main attraction areas of Lut desert, include Gandom Berian, Shahdad Kalut, and Rig Yelan. In addition, the desert is home to diverse animal life, including insects, reptiles, and desert foxes.

According to data from NASA’s satellite, it is believed that the Lut Desert is home to the hottest recorded spot on the earth’s surface.

Lake Urmia

Lake Urmia, previously known as Lake Rezaiyeh, is located in the northwest of Azerbaijan District. According to the latest country subdivisions, Lake Urmia lies between East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan Provinces.

After Anzali Lagoon, The National Park of Lake Urmia is one of the most interesting natural habitats in Iran.

This ecosystem has been registered internationally by UNESCO as a protected area. Iranian Department of Environment has identified most parts of this lake as a national park.

Lake Urmia is the biggest inland lake in Iran and the second Salt Lake in the world. It is the largest water of Western Asia which is located in the northwest of Iranian Plateau.

The lake water is too salty, and it is mostly fed by Zarrinehrud, Siminehrud, Aji Chay, Gadar, Shahar Chay, Nazlou, and Zola rivers.

Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

The Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System with all the items included in were registered as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009. The system has been referring to as a “masterpiece of creative genius” by UNESCO.

The construction of the hydraulic system is an interconnected set of bridges, weirs, dams, mills, water cascades, canals, and tunnels. The main material used in the complex is granite, plaster of lime and mortar.

The famous French archeologist; Jane Dieulafoy referred the site to the largest industrial complex before the Industrial Revolution.

Turkmen Sahra

Turkmen Sahra (meaning Plain of Turkmen) is for sure one of the most beautiful landscapes in Iran, located in the northeast of the country, near the Caspian Sea, bordering Turkmenistan country. The majority of the inhabitants of the Turkmen.

There are breathtaking rolling green hills remain virtually untouched and tricky to access without your own car. One focal point to head to is the Khaled Nabi cemetery, notable for its tombstones.

Qeshm Island

Qeshm Island is a beautiful island with a unique GeoPark in the southern part of Iran, located in the Persian Gulf. This amazing island is home to some of the unique and amazing wildlife and monuments.

In addition, the culture of its residents is a mixture of Iranian and Arabian cultures due to the fact they are living in the middle of two regions.

If you are interested in visiting some less-seen and remote places, Qeshm Island would be an ideal place for you.

The island has beautiful landscapes with a great sandy beach, in addition to a number of attractions. To name some of the attractions, we can name Chah Kooh canyon, Harra Forest, Kharbas caves, Salt caves, and Portuguese Castle.

Mangrove Forest

One of the most amazing ecotourism sites in Qeshm Island and Iran is the Mangrove Forest, which covers about 2,000 meters2.

When the sea level rises and falls during the day which is caused by the combination of the effects of the gravitational forces exerted by the Moon and the Sun and the rotation of Earth, the tree trunks become visible and invisible.

These trunks have amazing usage and filter the salty water of the sea.

Margoon Waterfall

The amazing Margoon Waterfall is secretly hidden inside the mountains of Sepidan region. This area is heaven for nature lovers due to its spectacular fountains and rivers.

There are numerous flowers on both sides of the way through the waterfall. It is worth to mention that the best time to travel to Margoon Waterfall is during spring and summer, as in wintertime the road might be snowy and it is dangerous for you to reach the place.

You can drive to the waterfall, but you have to park your car about 800 meters before the waterfall entrance because no vehicle can pass through further. Also, you have to do a little hiking to get to this lovely place.

Tchogha Zanbil

It is believed that the ziggurat of Tchogha Zanbil is the largest and the best-preserved one with this architecture. The complex listed as the first Iranian site in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1979.

The complex consists of an enormous ziggurat, which is believed to be the home to priests and servants. There are 3 walls around the ziggurat to protect the main building and help you identified the main town.

The ziggurat has a 105-meter length on each side and about 25-meter height in 5 levels and was crowned with a temple.

Arg-e Bam

The city of Bam and its cultural landscape were listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2004. The most interesting site of the city is the Arg-e Bam (Bam Citadel) with a history of 2,000 years at the Parthian Empire (248 BC – 224 AD).

Arg-e Bam can be divided into two main sections. The rulers’ quarters are located in the heart of the citadel and is also located on an elevated floor to make overseeing the city more convenient.

However, most of the buildings were built during the Safavid dynasty. It was the crossroad at the most important trade routes. The Citadel is the best example of a fortified medieval town built in mud layers. Unfortunately, most of the citadel was destroyed after the earthquake of 2003.

Ali Sadr Cave

The Ali Sadr cave with 11 kilometers length is the world’s largest water cave, which is situated 75 kilometers to the northeast of Hamedan in the heart of mountains called Subashi in the Kaboudar-Ahang town.

The main chamber of the cave is 100 meters by 50 meters and 40 meters high. With a network of channels, lakes, and watery passageways spreading out over several kilometers, Ali Sadr Cave is one of the largest subterranean water complexes in the world.

Now that you are more familiar with special attractions in Iran, why not plan a trip to the country and watch these amazing places?

