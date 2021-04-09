South Korean Prime Minister to Visit Iran on April 11: Spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will arrive in Tehran on Sunday, April 11, 2021, for a two-day visit.

According to Khatibzadeh, the South Korean prime minister will meet with Iranian officials and discuss bilateral issues including the unlawful restrictions imposed against the access of the Central Bank of Iran to its assets in the East Asian country.

“Technical arrangements are being made by the two countries to finalise the details of the visit,” he added.

During his stay in Tehran, the South Korean official will hold talks with Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.

He will also hold a friendly meeting with Ali Larijani, the Supreme Leader’s advisor, considering the history of relations between the two Iranian and Korean officials.