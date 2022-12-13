Son of Iranian national detained in Sweden says all contact cut with his father

“My father has been held in solitary confinement in Sweden for 37 months now, and we’ve all along attempted to contact him, but Sweden has cut all contact,” Majid Nouri said on Tuesday.

He said they had recently asked Swedish police why phone contact was unavailable, to which police had responded that such contact was made unavailable because in an earlier phone conversation, Nouri had asked a political question.

Majid Nouri said his father had merely asked “an ordinary question about Iran.”

He also said Sweden allowed in-person visits to his father, “which has very difficult conditions.”

Nouri was arrested in Sweden in 2019. A Swedish court issued the life imprisonment verdict against Nouri in July, after 93 trial sessions that 50 people attended as plaintiffs and witnesses, all of them reportedly members of the anti-Iran Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist group or their relatives.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq group is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians in terrorist attacks in Iran after the 1979 revolution.

Iran has called for Nouri’s immediate release and reparations for the damage caused by his “illegal” detention.