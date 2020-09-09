Some 340,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 339,111 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 127 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 22,669.

She said 393,425 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,313 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 3,735 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,457,743 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.