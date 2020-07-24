Some 250,000 Iranians Fully Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 249,212 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 212 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,289.

She confirmed 2,489 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 286,523.

3,653 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 2,278,384 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, the red zones include Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces.

Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Qazvin, Markazi, North Khorasan, Hamadan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ardabil, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces are also in orange zone, the spokeswoman stated.