Several blasts heard in Tehran

The reports say the attacks targeted a number of military sites. On the outskirts of Tehran.

Iranian Fars News agency reported investigations and initial follow-ups by its reports show that several military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran were the targets of the Israel’s attack. Also, some sounds were related to air defense firing and surveys show that most of the images published in cyber space are old and untrustworthy.

Tasnim News Agency reports that, so far, no missile strikes or attacks have occurred on IRGC military centers in the western and southwestern areas of Tehran.

IRNA reports that Tehran’s emergency sources report that, as of 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, no incidents requiring emergency assistance have been reported in the capital or its surrounding areas.

An informed source in an interview with Iran newspaper: Air defense has been successful.