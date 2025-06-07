IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Senior MP: Iran not to lower uranium enrichment below 20%,

By IFP Editorial Staff
Uranium enrichment

Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Seyed Mahmoud Nabavian, says Iran will not reduce its uranium enrichment levels below 20 percent.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nabavian added that Iran’s nuclear program will continue “as needed”.

“I fully understand what I am saying…our enrichment level will not go below 20 percent,” Nabavian underscored.

He also made it clear that Iran’s enriched uranium reserves will not be sent abroad under any circumstances.
“This is a framework that our negotiating team will always adhere to,” the MP said. Nabavian also stressed that, as reiterated by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the removal of sanctions must be the first step in any negotiation process. “Sanctions on the Central Bank must be lifted, regardless of whether the negotiations are about nuclear issues or other matters,” he added.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump has said Iran should not enrich uranium at all.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman.

