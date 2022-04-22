Friday, April 22, 2022
Senior Iraqi cleric likens Israel to Daesh in mistreatment of Muslims

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iraq’s influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr draws parallels between the crimes perpetrated by the Daesh terror group and those by the Zionist regime in Israel, saying both kill Muslims without any respect for the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a tweet on Thursday, the cleric, who leads Iraq’s Sadrist movement, said the Daesh terrorists “vent their wrath on Muslims and spare the Zionists,” and that they consider the Zionists to be closer to Islam than others, as acknowledged by one of their ringleaders.

“The ugly characteristic shared by the Zionists, Daesh terrorists, their supporters, and enemies of moderate Islam is [showing] blatant hostility toward what’s right in the course of the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

At the same time as the Zionists overtly continue their provocative acts against Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the Daesh terrorists show open enmity toward holy Shia shrines and mosques in Iraq, Sadr said.

Israeli forces have, in recent weeks, stepped up raids of al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking Muslim worshipers and escorting the Israeli settlers desecrating Islam’s third holiest site.

Sadr’s tweet came shortly after Daesh claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in two Afghan cities. One of the attacks targeted a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh Province, reportedly killing at least 40 people and injuring around 100 others.

Daesh lost its territorial gains in Iraq in late 2017 thanks to the sacrifices of the national army, backed by neighboring Iran. The remnants of the Takfiri outfit, however, continue to carry out sporadic attacks in the country.

