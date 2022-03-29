Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Senior advisor to Iran FM: Time ripe to end Yemen war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Top Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Asghar Khaji, on Tuesday, held talks with the UN Secretary Generals Special Envoy on Yemen’s Affairs Hans Grundberg, on the latest developments in Yemen and how to resolve the human catastrophe in the country.

During the talks held through video conference, the Top Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the beginning of the eighth year of the destructive war and the cruel blockade by the coalition against the people of Yemen and expressed hope that, in the light of political efforts and practical measures to remove the blockade, to establish truce and to launch political dialogue, the human catastrophe is warded off.

Khaji described the recent peace initiative, recently tabled by the president of the supreme council of Yemen, as a key step, stressing that, if there is positive interaction with the initiative and real will to resolve the Yemeni crisis in a peaceful manner and if human issues are prioritized, on the eve of the Holy Month of Ramadan, there could be openings to put an end to the war.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Yemen’s Affairs also briefed Khaji on his latest plans and measures, including his recent consultations with different Yemeni groups in Jordan, and the latest consultations with the parties involved in the Yemeni crisis.

He also talked about his plan to visit Tehran for continued consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

