Send Its Receipt to Pompeo If You Could Pay for Single Mask Destined for Iran: Foreign Ministry

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi asked the Iranian people in America to send the US State Department whatever documents proving a successful banking transaction for the purchase of a simple over-the-counter drug or a single face mask destined for Iran.

“Dear Iranians and Americans! Just a friendly reminder: If you are able to conduct a simple banking transaction from your home, company or the nearest bank office in your whereabouts to purchase a pack of Advil pills, one kilo of lentil or one mask for your relatives inside Iran, send its documents to the US State Department,” Mousavi said.

His message came after the US State Department claimed in a post in the Persian language that food, medicine and humanitarian supplies are exempt from the anti-Iranian sanctions.

In remarks earlier in March, Mousavi said the so-called humanitarian channel launched by the Swiss government in December 2019 has been faced with the US sabotage, and Iran is not given the permission to transfer its resources to the channel.