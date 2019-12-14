Security Official Debunks US’ Lie about New Deal with Iran

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Keivan Khosravi denounced the recent comments from Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, as “lies” and an “escape forward”.

“The US sanctions amount to an inclusive war against people of Iran, and the remarks by Brian Hook are nothing but lies,” the Iranian spokesman said.

Describing Hook’s comments about the possibility of a new deal with Iran as an escape forward, Khosravi said, “Brian Hook’s comments about negotiations are (part of) propaganda (campaign), and are aimed at diverting the public opinion from Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA.”

His comments came after Hook told Al Jazeera the United States is ready to lift sanctions on Iran and restore diplomatic relations if the country stops what he calls “its hostilities”.

“Sanctions against Iran are not to punish it but to ensure American national security,” he claimed.

He also told Bloomberg TV that Washington is open to dialogue with Iran even as the US enforces sanctions against Iran.

Speaking in Doha, Hook once again branded Iran as a threat to international peace and security.

In separate comments at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar on Saturday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US would end all sanctions on Iran when Tehran fulfilled necessary conditions.