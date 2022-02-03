Thursday, February 3, 2022
Saudi-led warplanes conduct fresh air raids on Yemen

By IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

The Saudi-led coalition has once again conducted a bombing campaign against the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

The bombardments targeted areas in west and north of the capital overnight on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The relentless attacks come as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had, in his recent comments, proposed a ceasefire while levelling accusations against the Yemenese Ansarullah Movement.

He had claimed the ceasefire would apply to Yemen and would be enforced under the UN supervision.

In reaction to Riyadh’s plan to end the war on Yemen, Ansarullah Spokesman and head of the negotiating team of Yemen’s National Salvation Government Mohammed Abdul-Salam said the proposal contains nothing new.

Saudi Arabia’s plan to stop fighting was put forward after the Yemeni military backed by forces of popular committees carried out drone attacks on Aramco oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia launched a deadly campaign against Yemen in March, 2015 to return to power fugitive former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Large numbers of Yemenis have been killed in the attacks with millions more internally displaced.

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

