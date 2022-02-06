Sunday, February 6, 2022
Saudi-led coalition pounds Yemeni capital with airstrikes

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The Saudi-led coalition has launched fresh airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana’a, pounding its al-Sabeen district nine times late Saturday and early Sunday.

The Saudi-led coalition has intensified their airstrikes on Yemen over the past weeks. This has triggered missile and drone strikes by the Yemeni army and the popular committees against positions deep inside the Emirati territory since two weeks ago.

Three such strikes were carried out under the codename the Yemeni Storm and all of them hit key targets in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The Yemeni army spokesman also said Monday that in their third and last Yemeni Storm operation, they used Samsad drones to target sensitive sites in the UAE’s Dubai emirate, which is considered the country’s financial hub.

Saudi Arabia and its allies began a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to reinstate allied former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The US-backed invasion has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions of Yemenis.

