Saudi interior minister hails positive ties with Iran in Hajj talks

The remarks came during a meeting with Alireza Bayat, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, in Jeddah. The two officials discussed the latest arrangements for Iranian pilgrims and ways to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj experience.

Bayat expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in providing infrastructure and services for pilgrims, noting Iran’s readiness to enhance bilateral coordination and resolve outstanding logistical issues.

In response, the Saudi minister assured full cooperation regarding Iran’s requests related to Hajj rituals and the sacred sites, emphasizing that the warm ties reflect the will of both nations’ leadership.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving all pilgrims, known as “Guests of the Merciful,” with dignity and respect, calling it a source of national pride.

The minister stressed the importance of adhering to Saudi regulations for the safety of all pilgrims and thanked Iranian officials and pilgrims for their continued cooperation.