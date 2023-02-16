Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 358

Switzerland’s government announced Wednesday that confiscating private Russian assets in the country to help rebuild Ukraine would be contrary to Swiss law.

Traditionally-neutral Switzerland decided four days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 to align itself with the neighbouring European Union’s sanctions against Moscow.

The wealthy Alpine nation has since frozen billions in Russian assets.

Faced with international proposals to confiscate such assets and to use the money to help rebuild Ukraine, Switzerland’s Federal Council, as the government is known, had asked a justice department working group to clarify the legality of such a move.

The group concluded that “the expropriation of private assets of lawful origin without compensation is not permissible under Swiss law,” a government statement said.

US has growing concern about Russia-China partnership amid Ukraine war: Deputy secretary of state

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated Wednesday that Washington has “growing concern” about the partnership between China and Russia — and China’s tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“My assessment is the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is trying to both increase its standing in the international community by saying that it’s willing to mediate and help bring this horrifying invasion to an end. And at the same time, they are committed to their no limits partnership with Russia,” Sherman said at an event at the Brookings Institution.

“And we have, certainly, concern and growing concern about that partnership and the PRC’s support for this invasion,” she added.

She stated that China is trying to “have it both ways.” She also expressed concern about Russia’s partnerships with Iran and North Korea.

However, Sherman noted her message to those supporting Moscow is: “You’re going to end up with an albatross around your neck.”

“The Ukrainians are going to deliver a strategic failure for Putin. And that’s going to create a lot of problems for those who are supporting this unholy invasion going forward,” she added.

10th round of EU sanctions against Russia to target industry, construction and drone supply

The European Union has announced the details of its upcoming tenth sanctions package against Russia, which is set to target industrial goods and technology.

The bloc is slapping $11.8 billion (11 billion euros) of export bans on Russia to “deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial goods,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday in a recorded statement from Strasbourg, France.

“For maximum impact, we’re targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs and that it cannot get through backfilling by third countries — vital goods such as electronics, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines,” von der Leyen added.

The bloc will also target goods in the construction sector, “which can be directed to Russia’s military,” she stated. The EU will also place “controls on 47 electronic components that can be used in Russian weapons systems.”

The EU is set to coordinate with member states to carry out an overview of the Russian Central Bank’s assets held in the bloc, which von der Leyen called “crucial” in light of public Russian assets being potentially used to fund reconstruction in Ukraine.

The bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, outlined the EU’s intentions to add almost 100 influential entities and individuals to its sanctions list for “their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“This includes those responsible for military activities, for political decisions, propaganda and disinformation. We are targeting those involved in the human kidnappings, deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children to Russia and also those enabling the looting of Ukrainian resources,” Borrell remarked.

The bloc has also decided to sanction Iranian entities connected with the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

In his closing remarks, Borrell outlined the EU’s commitment to keep increasing pressure on Russia. Von der Leyen also called on the bloc’s 27 member states to approve the proposed package quickly, as part of efforts to have it approved by the one-year anniversary of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Putin “must realize” he cannot win war in Ukraine: Head of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that while Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no indication he wants peace, he “must realize” that he can’t win his war in Ukraine.

“Almost one year since his brutal invasion, President Putin shows no sign that he is preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is launching new offensives and targeting civilians, cities and critical infrastructure,” Stoltenberg stated at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Brussels.

“Putin must realize that he cannot win, and for that, we must continue providing Ukraine quickly the weapons and ammunition they need to retake territory and prevail as a sovereign nation in Europe,” he added.

Stoltenberg said that “as we face the greatest security crisis in a generation,” NATO is taking further steps to strengthen the alliance defenses.

“We are reinforcing our presence and readiness from the Black to the Baltic Sea, including in Poland,” he added.

“Fighter jets from the US and the Netherlands help protect your skies, Patriot batteries from Germany augment your air defenses, and thousands of troops from all the NATO allies are in Poland to help deter aggression,” Stoltenberg continued, noting, “Together, we send a clear message, so there can’t be a room for miscalculation in Moscow. NATO will defend every inch of Poland and the whole allied territory.”

Stoltenberg said that during his meeting with Duda earlier Wednesday, the two also discussed the role of Belarus in Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Belarus continues to host and support Russian forces and is deepening its political and military integration with Russia. We call on Belarus to end its complicity in the war,” Stoltenberg added.

Duda said Poland will continue to expand its military capabilities, and the country’s defense budget for 2023 will increase to more than 4% of GDP.

“We would like to have as many stockpiles of NATO equipment as possible” in case of a possible attack, he added.