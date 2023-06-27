Russian warship docks at Iran’s Bandar Anzali, Caspian Sea

The public relations office of the Iranian Army said the visit by this Russia carrier is part of efforts to implement decisions made by the joint commission of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

During the visit, the Iranian and Russian military officials will meet and explore ways of boosting ties in the maritime sector and bilateral naval diplomacy.

The crew of the Russian warship will also meet with the commander of Iran’s Northern Fleet, tour Bandar Anzali and the free zone of this city, take part in sports competitions and in the joint maritime exercise of Iran and Russia dubbed “passex”.