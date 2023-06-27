Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Russian warship docks at Iran’s Bandar Anzali, Caspian Sea

By IFP Editorial Staff

A Russian missile carrier called Makhach Kala (Mahach Qaleh) has docked at Iran’s northern port city of Bandar Anzali off the Caspian Sea after entering the fourth region of the Iranian Navy in Gilan Province.

The public relations office of the Iranian Army said the visit by this Russia carrier is part of efforts to implement decisions made by the joint commission of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

During the visit, the Iranian and Russian military officials will meet and explore ways of boosting ties in the maritime sector and bilateral naval diplomacy.

The crew of the Russian warship will also meet with the commander of Iran’s Northern Fleet, tour Bandar Anzali and the free zone of this city, take part in sports competitions and in the joint maritime exercise of Iran and Russia dubbed “passex”.

