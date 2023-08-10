Russian investigators arrest plant director over blast, 12 still missing

“Investigators interrogated employees of the organisation from among the leadership. As a result, the technical director of Piro-Ross was detained as a suspect,” the investigative committee’s statement announced.

“Documents relevant to the investigation, including job descriptions of employees, were confiscated,” it added.

The committee confirmed that 12 people are still missing. 60 people have been treated and one person died in hospital, authorities stated.

It remains unclear what caused the massive explosion in Sergiev Posad, a city 50km away from Moscow. Russia’s regional authority denied that it might have been a drone strike.

Around 38 apartment blocks in the surrounding area were damaged by the explosion, mostly with broken windows, along with two schools, a sports complex and a store, the governor of the Moscow region confirmed on Wednesday.