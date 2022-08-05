Russian envoy: Unclear when Iran nuclear talks will result in a deal in Vienna

Ulyanoy added that only time will reveal the outcome of the talks.

The top Russian negotiator was speaking before meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri who is also in Vienna for the negotiations.

Ulyanov noted that all sides are reaching a consensus over the final text of a deal. He however warned that reaching an agreement could be a bit tricky though.

The Russian diplomat further rejected EU Foreign Policy Chief Jose Borrell’s claim that the talks revolve around a draft deal drawn up by the bloc.

Ulyanov added that the text does not belong to the EU and it was drafted in March during the last round of sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

Bagheri also said earlier that Iran has put forth its proposals and is ready for a lasting deal in a short period of time. Iran has said its delegation in the negotiations is in Vienna with full authority and it is ready for a lasting deal.

Tehran has also demanded that the US and the West act responsibly to revive the nuclear deal.