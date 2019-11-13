Russian ‘Cultural Days’ Underway in Iran

Five Russian artists have also taken part in the “Russian Cultural Days in Iran” event that got under way on November 9 and will run through November 14.

Mohammad Ai Kiani, an Iranian cultural official, says the cities of Tehran and Qazvin host the cultural officials of the two countries, ambassadors and foreign diplomats residing in Iran.

During the cultural week in Iran, various programs by Russian music bands and artists in the fields of handicrafts, paintings, etc. will be performed and Russian products will also be on display, added Kiani.

The cultural week of Russia kicked off at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran. Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman said Iran and the Soviet Union signed cultural agreement 52 years ago, and since then, both countries have undergone many changes.

“However, this agreement is still in force, and today we are pleased to be hosting our dear friends from Russia,” noted Torkaman.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Russian cultural week in Iran, an exhibition of a collection of Russian lace fabrics was held at the Niavaran Museum Palace Complex. These lace fabrics are kept in the Lace Museum of Vologda region in northern Russia, and will be on display in the Blue Hall of Niavaran Complex for four days.

Director of the Russian Lace Museum said that lace weaving is one of the oldest Russian handicrafts with a 500-year history. She also stressed that the Russian government has launched workshops in Russia to support the ancient industry.

Works on display at Niavaran Palace include lace napkins, lace tableaus, as well as traditional Russian textiles designed by some designers of lace art with floral motifs as well as designs inspired by regional architecture.