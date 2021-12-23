Thursday, December 23, 2021
Russia welcomes resumption of Vienna talks next week

By IFP Editorial Staff

Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Olyanov has welcomed a decision to resume the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries next week.

Olyanov said the EU deputy foreign policy chief’s announcement that the Vienna talks will resume shows all parties want negotiations to immediately resume. Earlier, Enrique Mora said in a tweet that the negotiations will restart on December 27.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the Islamic Republic will continue the talks aimed at removing sanctions against the country with seriousness.

He however noted that Tehran will never give excessive concessions to the other sides.

Amir Ambdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran on Thursday.

The foreign minister criticized what he called a non-constructive approach adopted by the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, during the previous rounds of talks.

He said the European troika did not put forth any initiative in the negotiations while Iran did.

