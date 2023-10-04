Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 587

Majority of US lawmakers want a vote on Ukraine funding beyond 2024 polls: Report
The weekly British publication, The Economist, is reporting that pro-Ukraine members of the US House and Senate are eyeing a vote that would guarantee funding for Kyiv beyond the US presidential election in 2024.
With the removal of the Republican speaker of the House by his own party members, however, The Economist reported that passing such legislation “could be even trickier than avoiding a shutdown”.
The Republicans only hold a slim majority in the US House of Representatives. It would only take a few votes from hardliners, who oppose more Ukraine funding, to possibly prevent aid legislation from even getting to the House floor for a vote.
US wants to avoid direct war with Russia: Blinken
Speaking at a conference at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington has been trying to avoid a direct conflict with Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine.
“From day one, President [Joe] Biden had two ‘North Stars’ in mind. One was to make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to support Ukraine and to bring other countries along to the same thing,” Blinken stated.
“But the other is also to avoid being in direct conflict with Russia, because the potential where that conflict could go is not a place that anyone wants to be and not a place that’s good for the security of the American people,” he added.
The US has repeatedly called countries around the world to stand with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion – take a look below at Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly late last month.
Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea
Russian air defenses detected and destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile near Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.
“On October 3, at about 8:30 pm Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using the Neptune anti-ship missile against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry said in a post on social media.
“Air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the northwestern part of the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean peninsula,” the ministry added.
The ministry didn’t include additional details about the alleged incident.
Pentagon warns of depleting funds for Ukraine support and urges Congress to act
The Pentagon cautioned on Tuesday that while there are enough funds for the time being to continue supporting Ukraine, funding could run out without action from Congress.
“We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs for just a little bit longer, but we need Congress to act to ensure there is no disruption in our support, especially as the department seeks to replenish our stocks,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said.
“As (Defense Secretary Lloyd) Austin said on Saturday, we urge Congress to live up to America’s commitment to provide urgently needed assistance to the people of Ukraine as they fight to defend their own country against forces of tyranny,” she continued.
Singh added that it was unclear how long the $1.6 billion left from previously allocated funds for Ukraine would last, saying that it depends “how that funding is used to replenish our stocks.”
“It really depends on what Ukraine requests,” she stated.
“And again, we know that their priorities are air defense and artillery and also mine-clearing equipment. So that’s what our focus is on to that, of course, is what we’re inevitably going to be refilling as well.”
White House says aid for Ukraine to last only couple of months
US aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russia will run out in “a couple of months” if Republican hardliners fail to pass new funds for Kyiv, the White House announced.
“You’re talking perhaps a couple of months or so, roughly,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.
“Time is not our friend,” Kirby said at a briefing, adding, “We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs for a bit longer, but we need Congress to act.”
Earlier, President Joe Biden called Western allies to reassure them US aid for Ukraine will continue.
“The bottom of the barrel”: Officials warn western militaries running out of ammunition to give to Ukraine
Western militaries are running out of ammunition to give to Ukraine — and therefore, production needs to increase, NATO and United Kingdom officials have warned.
“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” Adm. Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee and NATO’s most senior military official, said Tuesday during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.
“We need the industry to ramp up production in a much higher tempo,” he stated.
Allies had increased budgets before the start of the war, but production capacity didn’t increase, and that in turn led to higher prices even before the war began, he added.
“That was exacerbated by the fact that we give away weapons systems to Ukraine, which is great, and ammunition, but not from full warehouses. We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe, and therefore the bottom of the barrel is now visible.”
UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey, speaking at the same panel alongside Bauer, said the “just-in-time” model “definitely does not work when you need to be ready for the fight tomorrow,” and that aid for Ukraine should continue.
“We can’t stop just because our stockpiles are looking a bit thin,” Heappey stated, noting, “We have to keep Ukraine in the fight tonight and tomorrow and the day after and the day after. And if we stop, that doesn’t mean that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin automatically stops.”
That means “continuing to give, day in day out, and rebuilding our own stockpiles,” he added.
Zelensky visits troops in the northeast, holds security meetings
President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the battlefield situation with commanders in Ukraine’s northeast, where he visited troops on one of the hottest fronts of the war with Russia.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky says he had been near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and heard from the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on defence in the area and on offensive actions further south, near Bakhmut.
“It is extremely important that Kharkiv, despite everything, not only holds on, but helps to keep our entire east strong,” Zelensky added.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the president also stated he met brigades fighting near the northeastern towns of Kupiansk and Lyman, recaptured by Ukrainian forces late last year.
Biden speaks with top US allies on Ukraine support
President Joe Biden spoke by phone with a group of top United States allies Tuesday morning as the future of US funding for Ukraine remains uncertain.
“President Biden convened a call this morning with allies and partners to coordinate our ongoing support for Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.
The call came days after Congress passed a temporary government spending bill that notably did not include aid for Ukraine, which remains a thorny issue with hardline conservatives.
Participants, the White House said, included:
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- European Council President Charles Michel
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- Polish President Andrzej Duda
- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis
- United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna
- Following the call, EU leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine.
“We stand united and ready to provide additional military equipment, financial and political support for Ukraine,” Michel said.
“Peace and security in Ukraine equals peace and security in Europe.”
Von der Leyen said Europe’s support for Ukraine “is unwavering” through a proposed new 50 billion euros (about $52 billion) on macro-financial assistance, one million rounds of ammunition delivered by March 2024, as well as “EU action to ensure full accountability for Russian crimes against Ukrainians.”
“Good call with NATO leaders hosted by the President of the United States. As Russia continues its brutal war, we are all committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes,” stated Stoltenberg.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed that sentiment, according to a readout from his country, reiterating the UK’s “ongoing military, humanitarian and economic assistance” to Kyiv.
The Italian readout of the call also said Biden was “keen to reassure” Kyiv’s allies about the continuing American support for Ukraine.
European Parliament adopts multi-year support for Ukraine worth $52 billion
European Union lawmakers have approved a four year budget that would provide up to $52.3 billion (50 billion euros) for Ukraine in order to tackle the crisis caused by Russia’s war, the European Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.
The budget revision was introduced to adapt to the ongoing “war against Ukraine and growing migration issues,” the statement added.
The facility for Ukraine will provide up to $52 billion in direct budgetary support for Ukraine over the period 2024 to 2027, to support reforms, create a favorable investment climate and conditions for attracting private investors to Ukraine’s recovery.
The funding would be separate to financing for military assistance.
MEP Jan Olbrycht said of the revised budget: “Our goal was an ambitious but realistic proposal…and we have managed to keep it targeted but comprehensive. We aim to stabilise Ukraine’s situation with a new €50 billion facility while bolstering the EU’s economy.”
At the same time, Ukraine is working towards satisfying the European Union’s demands for reform as part of a path towards membership of the EU, though analysts expect this will take at least several years.
According to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Ukraine will work on a single document – a “roadmap for reforms plan until 2027.”
Much of Ukraine’s annual budget is financed by credits from external sources while its spending is focused on financing the war against Russia.
Shmyhal stated the plan would have a number of documents with reform proposals from partners including the seven conditions that the EU has laid out for Ukraine’s membership to move forward. Most significantly, these include action on corruption and money laundering, as well as guarantees for media freedom and the protection of ethnic minorities.
The International Monetary Fund is also reviewing financial support for Ukraine, following the agreement of a $15.6 billion package of aid in March designed to help Ukraine’s economic recovery from the devastating effects of Russia’s invasion This week an IMF team has started technical discussions in Kyiv “with the aim of discussing fiscal, budgetary, financial, and structural measures .”
The arrangement is part of a US$115 billion total IMF support package for Ukraine.
The European Union is also planning to step up the pipeline of credits to finance military aid to Ukraine, principally munitions and weapons systems.
On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed an annual $5 billion “peace facility” for Ukraine, an EU fund that reimburses states that supply arms to Ukraine.