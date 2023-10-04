Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 587

US aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russia will run out in “a couple of months” if Republican hardliners fail to pass new funds for Kyiv, the White House announced.

“You’re talking perhaps a couple of months or so, roughly,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

“Time is not our friend,” Kirby said at a briefing, adding, “We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs for a bit longer, but we need Congress to act.”

Earlier, President Joe Biden called Western allies to reassure them US aid for Ukraine will continue.

“The bottom of the barrel”: Officials warn western militaries running out of ammunition to give to Ukraine

Western militaries are running out of ammunition to give to Ukraine — and therefore, production needs to increase, NATO and United Kingdom officials have warned.

“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” Adm. Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee and NATO’s most senior military official, said Tuesday during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.

“We need the industry to ramp up production in a much higher tempo,” he stated.

Allies had increased budgets before the start of the war, but production capacity didn’t increase, and that in turn led to higher prices even before the war began, he added.

“That was exacerbated by the fact that we give away weapons systems to Ukraine, which is great, and ammunition, but not from full warehouses. We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe, and therefore the bottom of the barrel is now visible.”

UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey, speaking at the same panel alongside Bauer, said the “just-in-time” model “definitely does not work when you need to be ready for the fight tomorrow,” and that aid for Ukraine should continue.

“We can’t stop just because our stockpiles are looking a bit thin,” Heappey stated, noting, “We have to keep Ukraine in the fight tonight and tomorrow and the day after and the day after. And if we stop, that doesn’t mean that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin automatically stops.”

That means “continuing to give, day in day out, and rebuilding our own stockpiles,” he added.

Zelensky visits troops in the northeast, holds security meetings

President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the battlefield situation with commanders in Ukraine’s northeast, where he visited troops on one of the hottest fronts of the war with Russia.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky says he had been near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and heard from the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on defence in the area and on offensive actions further south, near Bakhmut.

“It is extremely important that Kharkiv, despite everything, not only holds on, but helps to keep our entire east strong,” Zelensky added.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the president also stated he met brigades fighting near the northeastern towns of Kupiansk and Lyman, recaptured by Ukrainian forces late last year.