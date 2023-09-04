Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 558

Zelensky fires Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, saying the ministry needs “new approaches” as the war with Russia enters its 19th month.

“This week, parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision. … I have decided to replace the minister of defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people’s deputy of Ukraine, to become the new defense minister.

“The Verkhovna Rada (legislature) of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr. Umerov does not need any additional introductions,” Zelensky continued, adding, “I expect parliament to support this candidate.”

Reznikov’s removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.

Zelensky has stated rooting out corruption across Ukraine’s government is vital to Kyiv’s chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.

The Ukrainian president made cracking down on internal scandals a central issue in his campaign for office.

On Saturday, one of Ukraine’s most powerful oligarchs and a key Zelensky supporter, Ihor Kolomoisky, was arrested as part of a fraud investigation.

South Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says an inquiry into a United States allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence that the vessel had transported weapons to Russia.

“None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true,” Ramaphosa stated in an address to the nation.

“No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported,” he added.

In claims that sparked a diplomatic row, the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told local journalists in a May briefing that Russian cargo ship Lady R had uploaded weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December.

