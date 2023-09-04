Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 558

Zelensky fires Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, saying the ministry needs “new approaches” as the war with Russia enters its 19th month.
“This week, parliament will be asked to make a personnel decision. … I have decided to replace the minister of defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war,” the Ukrainian leader said.
Zelensky nominated Rustem Umerov, the former people’s deputy of Ukraine, to become the new defense minister.
“The Verkhovna Rada (legislature) of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr. Umerov does not need any additional introductions,” Zelensky continued, adding, “I expect parliament to support this candidate.”
Reznikov’s removal comes in the wake of a number of corruption scandals involving Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. While Reznikov has not been implicated in any of them, the scandals have still been seen to damage him by association.
Zelensky has stated rooting out corruption across Ukraine’s government is vital to Kyiv’s chances of attaining long-awaited membership in NATO and the European Union.
The Ukrainian president made cracking down on internal scandals a central issue in his campaign for office.
On Saturday, one of Ukraine’s most powerful oligarchs and a key Zelensky supporter, Ihor Kolomoisky, was arrested as part of a fraud investigation.
South Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says an inquiry into a United States allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence that the vessel had transported weapons to Russia.
“None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true,” Ramaphosa stated in an address to the nation.
“No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported,” he added.
In claims that sparked a diplomatic row, the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told local journalists in a May briefing that Russian cargo ship Lady R had uploaded weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December.
F-16 jets to be deployed by next spring: DM
In an interview, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov has expressed hope that the state-of-the-art F-16 fighter jets supplied by Ukraine’s allies will be deployed against Russia by next spring.
Reznikov said that pilots had to be trained on the jets, and infrastructure, experts and maintenance facilities had to be maintained before they are deployed to the front lines.
The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have all promised Ukraine the jets.
Reznikov added he had to write several letters with assurances that these NATO weapons would be used for defence purposes only and not on Russian territory.
Ukraine expects boom in drone production
Ukraine intends to increase drone production as early as this autumn, the Ukrainian defence minister was quoted as saying, as the country conducts more frequent drone attacks on Russian territory.
“I think this autumn there will be a boom in the production of various Ukrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and this will continue to grow in volume,” Oleksii Reznikov told the state-run Ukrinform news agency.
He said one reason for the growth of production was that authorities had reduced various regulations and laws.
“So we rewrote regulations… and simplified the processes. And I believe that we also succeeded in that and gave us the opportunity for such a booster. Especially for drone manufacturers who started production from garages,” he continued.