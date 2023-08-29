Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 552

Russian troops in Kherson region lack artillery and ammunition: Russian military bloggers

Moscow’s forces in the Kherson region lack artillery and ammunition support, according to several prominent Russian military bloggers.

Roman Saponkov, a Russian blogger who has over 70,000 subscribers, wrote Friday that troops in the Kherson region messaged him about their lack of artillery support.

“The brigade commander and the chief of the reconnaissance battalion are sending our guys in without artillery support, without drones — poor guys are being killed in packs,” Saponkov posted.

Visioner’s Channel, another Russian blog, posted Sunday that Russia’s 205th brigade is facing “an alarming signal of crisis in the army and the country.”

“The main problem of the Russian Ministry of Defense is well known,” the blog noted, referencing the lack of ammunition.

“After the disaster with Prigozhin, there was confidence that now, at any rate, things would start to move forward and that changes would begin. But the third month has gone by, yet there is still nothing,” the blog noted, referencing the incident when late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin slammed Russian officials over the lack of ammunition months before his death.

Another Russian blog, Republic, discussed “the growing problems in the Russian army” in a telegram post on Monday.

“The 205th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces that is fighting in the Kherson region was ordered to occupy islands on the Dnipro River; the servicemen responded by saying that they lacked ammunition, food, artillery support and reconnaissance,” the blog post said.

The Russian Ataman Fund, a charitable foundation that provides financial support for soldiers on the frontline, wrote in a Telegram post Sunday it hopes the supply problem in Kherson will be sorted out so the Russian service members “will be able to defend their homeland with everything they need.”

“Otherwise, there will be trouble,” it added.

Ukraine’s defense minister welcomes expected arrival of “powerful players” to arms market

“Powerful players” are expected to arrive on Ukraine’s arms market, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a news conference on Monday, according to Ukrainian-state news agency Ukrinform.

“By the end of this month or at the beginning of September, there will be good news about powerful players arriving on Ukraine’s arms market. Several agreements will be signed,” Reznikov stated.

Ukraine plans to hold an industrial defense forum around the end of September or the beginning of October, he continued, adding, “The participation of about 50 powerful players of the arms market is planned.”

Reznikov said that Ukraine has “significantly increased the production of domestic weapons,” such as 155 mm artillery shells that have already passed tests.

“The contract is being executed. The first orders are already in place, we will immediately transfer them (artillery shells) to the Armed Forces. And we plan to increase the number for their production,” he added.

Reznikov noted that while the 125 mm artillery shells are still currently being tested, there are difficulties with producing 122 mm artillery shells.

Ukraine has several missile and anti-missile programs and is discussing “how to use the funds more appropriately in this direction,” Reznikov said.

“A lot of money is needed so that these programs can be put into effect in 2024-2025. That’s why we are having a discussion: whether to spend money and buy shells now from foreign manufacturers or invest it (at home) and have missiles approximately in a year,” he explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Reznikov’s comments in his nightly address on Monday, noting that Ukraine is “maximizing production capacity” of domestic weapons.

“Artillery made in Ukraine. Shells made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles. We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available. Our defense industry will yield better results,” Zelensky stated.

Ukrainian commander stresses need to prevent Russians from developing defenses around Bakhmut

A Ukrainian commander in the Bakhmut area has stated it is critical to prevent the Russians from establishing proper defenses in the area.

Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said on his Telegram channel that “one of the most important tasks in the Bakhmut sector is to keep up the momentum of advance in order to prevent the enemy from taking measures to create its own defense system. The kind of efforts the enemy has already made, for example, in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” where Ukrainian forces are struggling to break down layers of Russian fortifications and minefields.

“Naturally, there are mines in our sector, and we hit them almost every time during assault operations. There are also fortifications that they have time to construct,” Zhorin continued, adding, “However, we still do not allow them to build a strong system here, as we constantly either knock them out of their positions or inflict damage, preventing them from taking the required actions.”

“It will be a significant problem if we provide the enemy with time and opportunity to dig in and plant mines,” he added.

Ukrainian forces have made slight progress to the south and north-west of Bakhmut in recent weeks, but are yet to threaten Russian supply lines into the ruined city.

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials announced its military is still on the offensive in the Bakhmut direction, and continues to advance “meter by meter”. Illya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Military Grouping said over the past day, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions 590 times, using multiple rocket launchers and cannon artillery of various calibers.

A total of 14 combat engagements took place on Saturday, Yevlash continued, adding, “The enemy is resorting to counterattacks, trying in vain to regain lost ground.”

“Enemy tactics remain virtually unchanged” in the Bakhmut area, he said.

“First come the assault units, consisting of convicts who try to storm the positions, sometimes even without the cover of heavy equipment; followed by regular army soldiers, who are taken better care of by the Russian army,” he stated.

Russian Defense Ministry says it intercepted US drones near Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense says it deployed two fighter jets to intercept a United States Air Force MQ-9 “Reaper” and RQ-4 “Global Hawk” unmanned aerial vehicles near the Crimean peninsula.

The drones were detected by Russian forces that were monitoring equipment flying over the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

Two Russian fighter jets were deployed to avert a “possible violation of the state border” and to “counter any radio-technical reconnaissance,” the defense ministry noted.

“As a result of the actions of on-duty air defense forces, the United States Air Force reconnaissance UAVs changed their flight path and left the areas where air reconnaissance was being conducted,” the defense ministry added.

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn told CNN the US “will continue to fly routine missions over the Black Sea as permitted by international law to ensure freedom of navigation and maneuver in the region.”

Ukrainian authorities order more mandatory evacuations of children from front line communities

Ukrainian authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of children from two districts of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region that are under persistent shelling by the Russians.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainian television that the evacuation of children from the Vasylivskyi and Pologivskyi districts is now mandatory. Altogether more than 50 children are still thought to live in the districts.

There was also a compulsory evacuation of a community in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, which has seen intense Russian bombardments in recent weeks.

And in Donetsk region, “89 children from 11 settlements are being evacuated, and today the process is underway,” Vereshchuk added.

Ukraine says it liberated strategic southeastern settlement