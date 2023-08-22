Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 545

Casualties from Chernihiv attack reach 174

The number of people injured after Russian forces targeted Chernihiv has climbed to 174 people, Ukrainian media reports. At least seven people, including a six-year-old child, were killed when a missile hit a theatre hosting an event for drone designers this weekend.

2 Ukrainian drones crashed over Black Sea: Russian Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday said two Ukrainian drones came down over the Black Sea following an attack from Ukraine.

“The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula,” the ministry announced.

According to the ministry Ukraine used “fixed-wing drones” that were detected and shot down by the Russian air defense.

The ministry also reported that the Russian air defense systems intercepted two drones over Russia’s Belgorod region and two drones over Moscow region on Monday.

There were no casualties reported and only minimal damage, the ministry added.

Ukraine has not yet commented.

Ukraine confirms drone attack on Russian air base near Moscow

Ukraine on Monday confirmed it carried out a drone attack on a Russian military air base located just more than 200 kilometers (130 miles) northeast of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian drone attack on Shaykovka air base in Russia’s Kaluga region left “at least one aircraft damaged,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said in an interview with Ukrainian media Liga.net on Monday.

“At least one plane is damaged. As in most cases, the Russian regime is trying to hide the true extent of losses and damage,” Yusov added.

The Shaykovka military air base operates Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range bombers that have been used by Russia to strike targets in Ukraine since the start of the invasion last year.

The Ukrainian air force reported on August 15 that aircraft operating from the Shaykovka air base had launched four Kh-22 air cruise missiles toward Ukraine.

According to Yusov, Monday’s attack was carried out “in clear coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.”

“There are people who, in coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence, completed the assigned tasks,” Yusov stated, adding that this specific task was carried out from within the Russian territory.

“In many other cases” Ukraine’s Intelligence performs various tasks from within the Russian territory, he continued.

Russian social media blog Baza, which has close contacts with the Russian security services, said a Ukrainian drone had crashed on the territory of the Shaykovka air base on Monday.

Baza reported that “an unused aircraft at the airfield was damaged … However, this information has not been officially confirmed.”

Another Russian Telegram channel, Mash, said “the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region.”

The Russian defense ministry has not commented on the incident.

Pope discusses war in Ukraine with top US general

Pope Francis discussed the war in Ukraine with the top United States general during a meeting at the Vatican Monday.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley was “honored and privileged” to have the opportunity to meet the Pope, according to spokesperson Col. Dave Butler.

The two met for about 30 minutes, and Milley presented Pope Francis with a copy of the US Constitution, Butler said.

During the discussion about Ukraine, the Pope was particularly concerned about the number of civilian casualties during the ongoing war.

Milley, who routinely meets his counterparts and other dignitaries in his formal dress uniform, was instead wearing a civilian suit.

Pope Francis has been an outspoken critic of the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month while in Portugal, the Pope rhetorically asked what path Europe was taking if not to end the war in Ukraine. He has urged Russia to rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said the Vatican is part of a mission to end the war in Ukraine.

In a video released by the Vatican, Milley is heard telling the Pope that he would pray for him.

It was a “humbling experience overall” for Milley to meet the Pope, Butler stated.

Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets: Zelensky

Greece will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens Monday.

Zelensky stated that in addition to the training, Ukraine is very grateful for a new defense package Greece pledged for Ukraine.

Zelensky also added that “Greek companies are ready to take part in the transporting of Ukrainian grain” and his country is counting on it as the restoration work of the port of Odesa is underway.

Mitsotakis emphasized that Greece will help reconstruct Ukraine with a focus on the city of Odesa.

Zelensky also noted that Greece has joined the G7 countries on security guarantees for Ukraine and signed a declaration to support Ukrainian Euro-Atlantic integration.