Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 540

Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports 7 times since Moscow pulled out of grain deal: Kiev

An overnight drone attack in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region marked the seventh time Russia has targeted Ukrainian ports since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain initiative, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Last night, Russian terrorists again targeted our ports. Our infrastructure, which is involved in ensuring not ours, but the common — global — food security,” Zelensky said Wednesday during his evening address.

“In just one month since Russia’s attempt to destroy the Black Sea Grain Initiative, this was the seventh, seventh massive Russian attack today.”

“The port of Reni, the port of Izmail, the port of Pivdennyi, the port of Odesa, the port of Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv — every Russian attack on them is a stroke on global food prices, a stroke on social and political stability in Africa and Asia,” he added.

The drone attack on Reni damaged warehouses and granaries, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration. No casualties were reported, he stated.

Small ports on the Danube have become vital for Ukrainian grain exports following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal last month. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are deliberately targeting port infrastructure on the river as part of efforts to block the exports — posing a threat to food security in developing nations that rely on Ukrainian grain.

“The basic things that give every society a normal life are food on the tables of families. No other terrorist in the world, except for Russia, has ever so openly and deliberately attacked the security of so many nations at once,” Zelensky stated.

“We must respond to this. All of us! We need to counteract this — actively, with joint efforts,” he continued.

