Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 539

Road to victory will be “long and difficult”: Ukraine’s deputy PM

The road to victory for Ukraine will be “long and difficult,” stated Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, looking at a long fight ahead.

“‘Two-three weeks’, ‘by the end of the year’, ‘next spring’ — all this is not true,” Vereshchuk said Tuesday in a Telegram post. Ukraine has “to get ready for a long fight,” she added.

The Ukrainian people should work toward victory “where they belong,” Vereshchuk said.

“We do our best here and now. Patient. Day by day,” she said in the post.

“Let’s set ourselves up for a long run, not for a sprint.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is moving slower than expected. Ukrainian officials have said that efforts are focused on destroying Russia’s capabilities and disrupting its logistics

Ukrainian officials slam comments by top NATO staffer that Kyiv could join alliance by ceding land to Russia

Ukrainian officials are slamming comments made by Stian Jenssen, the director of the Private Office of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General, who said in published remarks that ceding territory to Russia could be a way for Kyiv to achieve peace and join the military alliance.

“Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said in a social media post.

Jenssen, who has been in his current NATO role since 2017, made his comments in an interview with the Norwegian newspaper, Verdens Gang.

Oleg Nikolenko, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, also criticized the remarks.

“Discussions about Ukraine’s accession to NATO in exchange for giving up part of its territories are absolutely unacceptable. We have always believed that the Alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories,” Nikolenko said in a Facebook post.

Nikolenko added that the “conscious or unconscious involvement of NATO officials in shaping the narrative” surrounding Ukraine potentially ceding territories “plays into Russia’s hands.”

Rather, he stressed, “It is in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security to discuss ways to accelerate Ukraine’s victory and its full membership in NATO.”

Ukraine to spend $32 million on fortifications in northeast

The Ukrainian government has allocated over 1.2 billion in Ukranian hryvnias (UAH), which is about around $32 million, to build up fortifications in the northeastern regions of the country, prime minister Denys Shmyhal announced Tuesday.

“At the request of the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regional military administrations, more than UAH 1.2 billion has been allocated from the state budget reserve fund,” the government announcement read.

The Kharkiv region will get UAH 911.5 million (which is about $24.69 million), while the Chernihiv region will receive more than UAH 363 million (or about $9.83 million), the announcement added.

“These are funds for the construction of military engineering and fortification structures,” the statement read.

The head of the Kharkiv region military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said he was grateful for the support of the government in Kyiv.

“Defense capability remains the first and foremost common task,” Syniehubov continued, saying, “After all, our border region suffers from constant shelling by the occupiers every day, the Russian army keeps trying to break through our defense, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine fight difficult battles every day.”

Russian missiles fired on Ukraine overnight had foreign chips: Ukrainian presidential adviser

The Russian missiles fired on Ukraine overnight were built using foreign chips, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“These missiles were manufactured by the Russians this year. There are about 30 foreign chips in the Kh-101, which were manufactured in April,” Yermak wrote on his Telegram Tuesday.

“We collect information, work with our partners, and communicate with them regularly. Our partner governments are also working with chip manufacturers and suppliers.”

“Restrictions have already been put in place, but sanctions need to be strengthened to prevent Russia from obtaining critical components and manufacturing missiles,” he added.

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Lviv in western Ukraine and other regions far from the front lines, officials said, leaving at least three dead.

Russia may reconsider using cluster munitions: DM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia may reconsider the decision not to use cluster munitions – despite reports that Moscow has already used cluster munitions during the war in Ukraine.

“I would like to point out the fact that we also have cluster munitions at our service. Until now, for humanitarian reasons, we have refrained from using them. However, this decision can be reconsidered,” Shoigu said during the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

The Human Rights Watch claims that Russia has already “extensively used cluster munitions, causing many civilian deaths and serious injuries.”

The US announced last month that it would be sending the controversial munitions to Ukraine, in a move that was criticized by human rights groups.

More than 100 countries – including the United Kingdom, France and Germany – are signatories of a treaty prohibiting use of the weapon.

The munitions are particularly dangerous to civilians and non-combatants when fired near populated areas because they scatter explosive material, so-called “bomblets” across large areas.

Those that fail to explode on impact can detonate years later, posing a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines.

Ninety-four percent of recorded cluster bomb casualties are civilians, of which almost 40% are children.

Russia tests digital rouble in bid to bypass sanctions