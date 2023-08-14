Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 537

Ukraine says it repelled all Russian airstrikes on Odesa overnight

Three supermarket workers were injured after Ukrainian air defenses thwarted a barrage of Russian airstrikes on Odesa overnight, Ukraine’s air defense forces said in a Telegram post Monday.

All eight Kalibr sea-launched missiles and 15 drones launched by Russian forces were repelled, the statement said.

“As a result of the missiles fired by the enemy into the center of Odesa, a dormitory of one of the educational institutions and a supermarket were damaged by debris,” it noted.

Firefighters were working to extinguish blazes at two buildings, it added.

Russian strikes last week damaged a critical port facility and key industrial infrastructure in the southern city, which has been relentlessly targeted by Moscow’s forces throughout the war.

Ukraine accuses Russia of “piracy” in latest flare-up on Black Sea

Ukraine called Russia’s boarding of a cargo vessel in the Black Sea on Sunday “a deliberate attack” and “an act of piracy,” marking the latest flare-up over the sea’s shipping lanes since a key grain deal collapsed last month.

Moscow has said it stopped the vessel, a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship called the Sukra Okan, to ensure it was not carrying “prohibited goods” to Ukraine.

Ukraine called for the international community to recognize Russia’s actions as a crime.

“Today’s deliberate attack and forced inspection by Russia of Sukru Okan international civilian bulk carrier, which was en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail, is a clear violation of international law of the sea, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Podolyak called on all those involved in the incident to be identified and for the international community to recognize the “fact of the crime.”

“Ukraine will draw all the necessary conclusions and choose the best possible response,” he added.

In the weeks since Moscow pulled out of a deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea, both Russia and Ukraine have launched attacks on shipping and port targets.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian sea drones attacked a major naval base in Russia. Hours later, Kyiv followed up with a strike on one of Russia’s biggest oil tankers.

For its part, Moscow has pummeled key port infrastructure with strikes in southern Ukraine, further limiting its ability to make exports.

Russia’s defense ministry has warned that ships sailing to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports will be viewed as military targets, while Ukraine has said any attacks of Russian targets on the sea will be justified because they occur in Kyiv’s territorial waters.

Russia claims Ukraine made several drone attacks on its territory

Russia’s defense ministry reported another drone attack Sunday on its western Belgorod region, as well as shelling on the northern Kursk region, both of which border Ukraine.

The latest drone attack occurred around 10 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), when a Ukrainian craft tried to strike a target on Russian soil but was “foiled,” Moscow said.

The defense ministry announced the drone “was detected and destroyed by Russian air defense means over the territory of Belgorod region,” adding that there were no casualties or damage following the attack.

This comes after local officials reported three other drones being intercepted over the same region earlier in the day.

Separately, Russia says that shells fired by Ukraine hit a residential building in the village of Volfino in the northern Kursk region, wounding three people, according to Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor.

“10 incoming strikes were recorded,” Starovoyt said.

“Unfortunately, three civilians suffered shrapnel wounds of moderate severity, they are taken to the central district hospital,” he added.

The Russian village of Volfino is located just across the border from Ukraine’s Sumy region, which is subjected to regular Russian attacks.

Reported shelling and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces have occurred with increasing frequency in recent months. Kyiv rarely takes direct credit for such attacks, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war is “gradually returning” to Russian soil.

Death toll from attack on Pokrovsk rises to 10 after rescue worker dies in hospital

A rescue worker died on Sunday from injuries sustained in a Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on August 7, raising the death toll to 10, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The heart of Vitaly Kints, a colonel of the Civil Protection Service, has “stopped forever,” the State Emergency Service said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Kints was “seriously wounded during the repeated shelling” of Pokrovsk and died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The State Emergency Service described Kints as “an outgoing person, a brave and humane leader, a true professional in his field, who devoted a significant part of his life to the service and put his soul into it.”

Russia struck Pokrovsk with two missiles on August 7, and claimed to have targeted a military command post of the “united group of Ukrainian troops Khortitsa.”

The next day, Serhii Cherevatyi, a deputy commander in Ukraine’s military, told the publication Ukrainska Pravda that Russia’s claim was “false propaganda.”

Cherevatyi said that it was the “third or fourth time” already that Russia claimed to destroy that particular military command post.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, at least 78 rescuers have been killed and 280 wounded in Ukraine while responding to missile strikes.

Germany urges further talks after Saudi Arabia summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed a recent Saudi Arabian-led summit on a peace settlement to end the fighting in Ukraine and called for further diplomatic efforts. Representatives from about 40 countries including China, Germany, India and the United States took part in last weekend’s gathering in Jeddah, though Russia was not invited. “It makes sense for us to continue these talks because they increase the pressure on Russia to realise that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible,” Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German broadcaster ZDF on Sunday.

Children among 7 people killed by Russian attacks in Kherson: Ukrainian officials

Seven people were killed in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Four people were killed, including a child under the age of 2, in the village of Shyroka Balka, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Office of the President.

A 12-year-old child with critical injuries died in hospital, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. “The whole family from Shyroka Balka died,” he stated.

Two people were killed and one person was injured in the village of Stanislav, which was hit 12 times, according to Klymenko.

Both villages were previously occupied by Russia but have been under Ukrainian control since November 2022.

The Ukrainian military is ramping up activity in the southern Kherson region amid a sweeping counteroffensive.

This week Russian state media reported that Ukrainian forces conducted a raid across the Dnipro River in region in an attempt to land near a Russian-occupied village.