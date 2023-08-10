Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 533

Zelensky reiterates call for more air defenses following deadly Zaporizhzhia attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for more air defenses following a Russian attack that left two people dead in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.

“Today, Russian terrorists hit Zaporizhzhia again — an ordinary building was hit, a church and a residential building were damaged,” he said in his evening address. “Our entire territory needs much more air defense systems than we have now,” he added.

He said the Ukrainian military is working “step by step” to ramp up Air Force capabilities.

“I have no doubt that F-16s will be in our skies,” Zelensky stressed, something he has asked allies to provide for the last few months.

“Tomorrow I will continue this work, trying my best to provide more protection for the sky,” he added.

Ukrainian officials update death toll in Zaporizhzhia to two

Two people were killed and seven injured in an apparent missile attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials have said. Ukrainian officials had earlier reported three deaths. “Fortunately, one person was resuscitated. Doctors were assisted by police paramedics at the scene,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app. Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev earlier said that Russia had hit a residential area of the city. According to him, windows were blown out in several buildings. A video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed smoke billowing from burning and badly damaged buildings next to a church.

Ukraine submits report to Pentagon on cluster munition use: Kyiv official

Ukraine has provided the Pentagon with a report about the use of controversial American cluster munitions in the fight with Russia, a Ukrainian official told CNN on Wednesday.

The official said the information transmitted to the defense department included both the number of rounds fired and the number of Russian targets destroyed, though the official declined to say what those figures are.

The expected report was a request by the US as part of the agreement to send artillery rounds with cluster bomblets — known as DPICMs — to Ukraine. In an interview with CNN last month, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he was planning to submit the report to his counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Ukrainian officials have stated they expect the DPICMs to be more effective than standard artillery rounds, particularly against large groupings of Russian troops and equipment. Last month the White House’s John Kirby said they “having an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and Russia’s defensive maneuvering.”

The US, Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions which bans the production and use of clusters and was signed by more than 100 countries.

White House downplays poll showing majority of Americans oppose more US aid for Ukraine

The White House is downplaying a CNN poll that shows most Americans oppose Congress providing additional funding to support Ukraine in its war with Russia ahead of a reported administration request for more aid.

“We have seen throughout this war solid support from the American people, solid support from the Congress in a bipartisan and bicameral way for continuing to support Ukraine and we’re going to stay focused on that,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

Kirby said the aid is not only important to the people of Ukraine but also to European and NATO allies “given that this fighting is on the doorstep” of many of those countries.

Additionally, he stated, it’s a matter of “national security of the American people.”

“I think it’s important to remember that if we just sit back and we let Putin win, we let him take Ukraine, where does it stop next?” Kirby added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for continued support for Ukraine during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday. He pushed back on arguments from House Republicans — and some Senate Republicans — that Russian aggression in Ukraine is not an issue for the US.

“Most of the money that we spend related to Ukraine is actually spent in the US, replenishing weapons, more modern weapons. So, it’s actually employing people here and improving our own military for what may lie ahead,” he said.

Last week a CNN poll showed that overall 55% of people said the US Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine. That’s compared to 45% who said Congress should authorize such funding.

About 51% said that the US has already done enough to help Ukraine while 48% said it should do more.

A poll conducted in the early days of the Russian invasion in late February 2022 found 62% of people felt the US should have been doing more.

Partisan divisions have widened since that poll, too, with most Democrats and Republicans now on opposing sides of questions on the US role in Ukraine.