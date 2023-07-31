Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 523

Ukraine says it’s making “slow but steady” gains around Bakhmut, picking up ground each day

Ukraine’s forces are “gradually moving forward” around the battered city of Bakhmut, while also claiming some gains elsewhere on the eastern front, a military spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

Surrounding Bakhmut, Kyiv’s military has generally been able to gain hundreds of meters per day and capture kilometers of territory each week, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, who represents the military’s eastern grouping.

“This is a tactic of slow but steady progress. We realize that we have comparable forces and means, and sometimes the enemy outnumbers us,” Cherevatyi said.

“We use the tactics of coverage, maneuvers, ambush and not direct frontal attacks. And so, we are gradually moving forward,” he added.

Bakhmut is one of the most fiercely contested cities in the conflict, with both militaries pouring significant resources into its capture. While the territory bears some strategic value, it also has become a powerful symbol in a war where Russian President Vladimir Putin has had few recent clear-cut victories.

In May, fighters with the Wagner private military group claimed to have captured the city and handed it over to Russia’s military. But in the time since, Ukraine has reported that heavy fighting continues in the area and claimed regular gains all around the city.

Ukraine announces peace talks in Saudi Arabia, which will include Western and developing nations

Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks including Western and several developing countries, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said on Sunday.

“We are preparing the next meeting of advisers to the leaders of the states regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which will soon take place in Saudi Arabia,” Yermak stated.

The talks, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will involve Ukraine, Western nations and key developing countries, including India and Brazil — but Russia will not be a participant.

While Yermak did not provide specific dates for the summit, the Journal reported that the meeting is due to take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from August 5 to 6.

Yermak noted that “each point of the Peace Formula is being discussed in an individual and group format with representatives of more than 50 countries of the world on an almost weekly basis,” referring to Zelensky’s 10-point plan he presented to world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last year. The steps include a path to nuclear safety, food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes and a final peace treaty with Moscow.

Yermak added that the goal of the talks is “to unite the world around Ukraine.”

“The evidence of this goal is obvious: we involve the countries of the West, the East, the North and the South,” he continued.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Moscow has never rejected peace negotiations with Ukraine. In order to start the process to end the war, an agreement is needed from both sides, but it’s difficult to reach one while Ukraine’s army is on offense, the Russian leader said.

While Zelensky repeatedly said in the beginning months of Russia’s full-scale invasion that he wanted to meet face to face with Putin, he has since ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia until Moscow’s troops withdraw from his country’s territory. Zelensky stressed allowing any negotiations while another nation’s military is occupying Ukraine would only “freeze” the war, pain and suffering caused by Putin’s invasion.

Officials report another drone crash on Russian soil

A drone came down in a rural area of Russia’s southwestern Rostov region near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, according to regional Gov. Vasily Golubev.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the settlement of Daraganovka,” Golubev said in a Telegram post Sunday.

The village sits about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Taganrog, where a missile was shot down on Friday. The missile’s remnants fell on the center of the city, wounding 14 people.

In the case of Sunday’s drone crash, the governor stated a home and a car were damaged, but no casualties were immediately reported. An ambulance was headed to the scene at the time of Golubev’s post, he said, and further information may be available later.

The governor added officials are still determining whether the unmanned aerial vehicle was a Ukrainian drone.