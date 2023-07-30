Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 522

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks in coming weeks: Report Saudi Arabia is set to host talks in August about Ukraine, inviting Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries including India and Brazil, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah on 5 and 6 August, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion. Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, it added. The Kremlin, which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine, has announced it views peace talks with Ukraine as possible only if Kyiv accepts “new realities”, a reference to its territorial claims. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdraws its troops. Among the invited countries, it is not yet clear how many will attend, although countries that took part in a similar round of talks in Copenhagen in June are expected to do so again, according to the report. Britain, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among those who have confirmed attendance and the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend, it added.

Kyiv’s forces are consolidating positions in southeastern Ukraine: Military

Fighting is raging across the southern and eastern fronts of the war in Ukraine this week, with Kyiv claiming modest gains in areas where it has recently ramped up its counteroffensive.

In southern Ukraine: Kyiv’s troops remain on offense in areas surrounding the cities of Melitopol and Berdiansk in the country’s south, military leaders said in a statement Saturday.

Russia is responding with missiles, rockets and air strikes targeting Ukraine’s troops and populated areas of southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties, and residential buildings were destroyed,” it said in an update.

A Ukrainian fighter with a mechanized infantry brigade stated that it has made successful gains on the outskirts of Robotyno, north of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. The brigade has also seen progress on the outskirts of the village of Verbove nearby.

“Robotyno is now basically just houses that have been completely destroyed and it is under our full fire control. The enemy has withdrawn all its headquarters from there and all it can do now is to throw in small groups of infantry. It is no longer under Russian control,” he added.

Ukraine’s military also reported Russian air strikes near Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, and in the Kherson region’s Antonivka. In those areas, the General Staff said, “the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing further advance of our troops.”

Russian forces in both regions have also been focused on holding the land corridor to Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Military Media Center.

In eastern Ukraine: In the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces back almost to the village of Klishchiivka, Ukrainian serviceman Yevhen Kozhyrnov said on national television Saturday.

Kozhyrnov said the Ukrainian armed forces are moving on two flanks — north and south of Bakhmut. Over the past three days, a mechanized infantry brigade has advanced a little less than half a mile on the city’s outskirts, pushing back the enemy and reaching an advantageous height to control access to Bakhmut, Klishchiivka and access roads to the village, he added.

“Practically the whole of Klishchiivka is under fire, and this dictates a certain nature of the enemy’s actions,” Kozhyrnov stated.

“Our infantry is advancing heroically, very beautifully and very persistently, meter by meter, fighting for landings, for half landings, for every bush, there is progress,” he continued.

Kozhyrnov acknowledged “the advance is not fast,” adding that Russian forces are “still fighting back.”

Putin blames Ukrainian counteroffensive for lack of ceasefire

As Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on, and Kyiv escalates its counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin says a ceasefire is hard to implement.

He made the claim at a carefully orchestrated press event attended by a small group of Russian media in St. Petersburg.

Putin stated that Moscow has never rejected peace negotiations with Ukraine. In order to start the process to end the war, an agreement is needed from both sides, but it’s difficult to reach one while Ukraine’s army is on offense, the Russian leader said.

Putin also claimed Saturday that Ukrainian forces have lost hundreds of tanks and over 1,000 armored vehicles since June 4, a majority of them Western-made.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other African leaders have presented a 10-step peace initiative to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At his Russia-Africa summit this week, Putin has said the Kremlin is “carefully” considering the African leaders’ proposal, and blamed Kyiv for not coming to the table.

But Zelensky has ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia until Moscow’s troops withdraw from his country’s territory.

He stated allowing any negotiations while another nation’s military is occupying Ukraine would only “freeze” the war, pain and suffering caused by Putin’s invasion.

2 people killed and 1 wounded by Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Russian strikes left two people dead and another person wounded in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a city official said Saturday.

“An enemy missile hit an open area. Unfortunately, a man and a woman died. Another woman was injured,” secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, said on Telegram.

“The blast wave knocked out windows in high-rise buildings and damaged the building of an educational institution and a supermarket,” he added.

On Friday, a Ukrainian commander on the southern front announced that his forces are “having some success” in driving back Russian forces, but intense combat continues.

Ukrainian forces this week for the first time reached Russia’s critical “dragon’s teeth” fortification, part of Moscow’s main line of defense. Satellite imagery had previously shown that Russia installed the “dragon’s teeth” lines — concrete and rebar pyramids designed to block the advance of armored vehicles — across the territory it controls in Ukraine.

Russia is ready for confrontation with NATO: Putin

Russia is “always ready for any scenario,” President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Saturday, commenting on a potential direct confrontation between the Russian and NATO militaries. The president was answering a question about recent near-collisions involving Russian and American aircraft in Syria.

“No one wants that,” the president added, pointing to the existing conflict-prevention lines that allow Russian and US officers to talk directly about “any crisis situation.” That fact that these lines still work shows that no side is interested in a conflict, he continued.

“If someone wants it – and that’s not us – then we’re ready,” Putin stated.

The Russian military has reported a total of 23 dangerous incidents involving Russian aircraft and those of the US-led coalition since early 2023, said Admiral Oleg Gurinov, the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria. Most incidents took place in July, he added.

In 11 cases the Russian pilots recorded being targeted with Western aircraft-targeting systems. Such actions on the part of the US-led coalition led to the automatic engagement of onboard defense systems, which saw Russian aircraft releasing decoy flares, the admiral told journalists.

Moscow has also repeatedly warned Washington and its allies about the risks of a potential direct conflict between Russia and NATO, particularly amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Continued Western arms supplies to Kiev only extend the hostilities and make its Western backers engage in the conflict even deeper, Russia said.