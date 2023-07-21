Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 513

Russia used almost 70 missiles and nearly 90 drones in just 4 days: Zelensky

Russia has used almost 70 missiles of various types and almost 90 combat drones over just four days during attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Mykolaiv and other southern communities, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Of course, our soldiers managed to shoot down some of the enemy missiles and drones, and I thank each of our sky defenders for this,” he said Thursday in his nightly address.

“Unfortunately, the Ukrainian air defense capabilities are not yet sufficient to protect the entire Ukrainian sky,” he added.

Ukraine is working with partners “as extensively as possible” for additional air defense systems that can provide security to Odesa and other cities across the country, Zelensky continued.

Speaking about the Black Sea grain deal, Zelensky said that work “to mobilize the world to protect food security and normal life” continues. He added he spoke earlier Thursday for the first time with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, whose country is experiencing “one of the most critical situations in the world.”

“I am confident that this year we can do it all together, the whole world,” Zelensky continued, stating, “No one in the world is interested in Russia’s success in destroying the global food market.”

The Ukrainian president also thanked countries that have extended sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

“Russia and everyone in this world who dares to help terrorists must feel the ever-increasing sanctions pressure, whether they are individuals, companies or countries,” Zelensky stated.

Russian envoy denies plot to attack civilian ships and to blame Ukraine

Russia has no intention of targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea and to blame Ukraine, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the US, said Thursday.

He was responding to a media question about comments made by National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge on Wednesday. Hodge also claimed Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approach to Ukrainian ports.

“Attempts to attribute to Russia the preparation of some sort of attacks on civilian vessels are pure fabrication. It is no secret that the [US] administration does not shy away from the basest anti-Russian information provocations,” Antonov said in a statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

“We regard the statements by the United States of America as an effort by any means to disguise its own destructive activities aimed at actually sabotaging the implementation of the mutually agreed Istanbul agreements. To discourage representatives of the Global South from cooperating with Russia. To undermine confidence in our country, which not in words but in deeds helps developing countries by supplying food and fertilizers, including on a gratuitous basis,” Antonov stated.

It is “especially indicative that the administration intensifies with such insinuations on the eve of major international forums,” Antonov said, adding that “a new round of false propaganda” is being used ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg and the upcoming BRICS heads of state meeting in August

Some Western weaponry sent to Ukraine was stolen last year before being reclaimed: Pentagon watchdog

Criminals, volunteer fighters and arms traffickers in Ukraine stole some Western-provided weapons and equipment intended for Ukrainian troops last year before being recovered, according to a Defense Department Inspector General report obtained by CNN.

Ukraine’s intelligence services disrupted plots to steal the weaponry and equipment, and they were ultimately recovered, according to the report. CNN obtained the report, titled “DoD’s Accountability of Equipment Provided to Ukraine,” via a Freedom of Information Act request. Military.com first reported the news.

But the inspector general report noted that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the Defense Department’s ability to track and monitor all of the US equipment pouring into Ukraine, as required by law under the Arms Export Control Act, faced “challenges” because of the limited US presence in the country.

The report, dated October 6, 2022, examined the period from February to September 2022. The Office of Defense Cooperation in Kyiv “was unable to conduct required (end-use monitoring) of military equipment that the United States provided to Ukraine in FY 2022,” it said.

“The inability of DoD personnel to visit areas where equipment provided to Ukraine was being used or stored significantly hampered ODC-Kyiv’s ability to execute” the monitoring, the report added.

In late October, the US resumed on-site inspections of Ukrainian weapons depots as a way to better track where the equipment was going. The department has also provided the Ukrainians with tracking systems, including scanners and software, the Pentagon’s former undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl, told lawmakers in February.

But the report underscores how difficult it was in the early days of the war for the US to track the billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment it was sending to Ukraine.

Ukraine is using US-provided cluster munitions effectively in combat: White House official

Ukrainian forces are using US-provided cluster munitions against Russia “appropriately” and “effectively” in combat, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Thursday, confirming that Ukraine has started using the munitions in combat.

“They are using them appropriately. They’re using them effectively and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and Russia’s defensive maneuvering. I think I can leave it at that,” Kirby told reporters.

Asked when Ukrainians began using the cluster munitions, Kirby said he would “guess” in the last week or so.

The US announced on July 8 that it would be sending the controversial munitions, and they were delivered to Ukrainian forces about a week later. Cluster munitions scatter “bomblets” across large areas, which would allow Ukrainian forces to target larger concentrations of Russian forces and equipment with fewer rounds of ammunition. But the bomblets can also fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines.

Kirby also discussed the additional sanctions on Russia that US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday, saying that they are and will continue to be an effective tool going forward.

“I have every expectation that in coming days you’re gonna be another round of support provided to Ukraine because we are really trying to keep a fingertip on what’s going on in the battlefield and what they need,” Kirby added.

Kirby also reiterated the warning from the National Security Council suggesting Russia could be preparing to stage a false-flag operation in the Black Sea to try to justify its attacks on ships.

Chief: EU to create dedicated 20 billion euro section for Ukraine defence

The European Union will provide up to five billion euros ($5.57bn) a year for the next four years for Ukraine’s defence needs via the means of a “dedicated section” under the European Peace facility, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

“It’s still the same tool, the European Peace facility, which has been working very well and we will continue using it but with a dedicated chapter inside it, with a specific funding which can be estimated on the figures I mentioned,” Borrell told reporters during a news conference after convening with EU member states’ foreign ministers.

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports