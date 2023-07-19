Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 511

G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on Ukraine

A meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended in India’s western state of Gujarat without a consensus because of differences between countries over the war in Ukraine. Following two days of talks in Gandhinagar, there was no final communique. Instead, India, as the host nation, was forced to issue the G20 Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document. India’s finance minister said the reason for the chair’s statement was “because we still don’t have a common language on the Russia-Ukraine war”. According to the chair summary, China and Russia objected to paragraphs referring to the war, saying it was causing “immense human suffering” and “exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy”. The wording was taken from the previous declaration in Indonesia, where leaders had strongly condemned the war.

Russia launches air strikes on Odesa for a second night in a row

Russia launched an attack on Odesa early Wednesday, the second night in a row the southern port city has been targeted.

Ukraine’s air defenses were repelling a Russian attack, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Odesa military administration said.

“More Kalibr (cruise missile) launches have been documented from the Black Sea,” spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on Telegram.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa region’s military administration, urged people not to come close to windows.

“Do not approach the windows, do not film or show the work of air defense forces,” Kiper wrote on his Telegram page Wednesday.

“All residents of Odesa Oblast take shelter!” he added.

Russian forces launched airstrikes on Odesa on Tuesday in retaliation for Kyiv’s attack Monday on the strategic and symbolic Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to the Russian mainland.

UN says ideas ‘floated’ on how to get Ukraine, Russia grain to world

There are a “number of ideas being floated” to help get Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertiliser to global markets after Moscow quit a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, the United Nations has said. “There are a number of ideas being being floated,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, without giving details. He added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “will continue to explore all possible avenues to ensure that Ukrainian grain, Russian grain, Russian fertiliser are out on the global market”.

Moscow would return to grain deal if its demands are met: Russian ambassador

Russia would be prepared to return to the Black Sea grain deal if Moscow’s demands are met by international partners, according to Russia’s permanent representative at the United Nations headquarters, Gennady Gatilov.

In remarks published on the Russian Foreign Ministry Telegram channel Tuesday in response to a question from Reuters, Gatilov accused the deal of deviating away from its “intended humanitarian purposes.”

“Implementation of one of the two components of the Istanbul Agreements – the Russia-UN Memorandum – has failed to make any meaningful progress due to the disruptive stance of the Western countries,” Gatilov said.

“They continued to increase their sanctions pressure on our country, which constrained Russian agricultural exports by completely blocking bank transactions, insurance, logistics, foreign assets and supplies of spare parts,” he added.

Gatilov did say the UN “tried on its part to urge the Western governments and business structures to implement the Russian-UN Memorandum.”

“However, despite the efforts, the leadership of the UN Secretariat could not overcome the resistance of the Western countries and private companies, on which depended the fulfillment of our demands,” he continued.

Gatilov also claimed that Ukraine “repeatedly used the Black Sea humanitarian route for provocations and attacks against Russian civilian and military vessels, as well as infrastructure.”

Russia pulling out of grain deal will result in more crises around world: Zelensky

Ukraine’s president is warning that Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal will result in more crises around the world.

“Last year, thanks to our Black Sea Grain Initiative, we managed to prevent a price crisis in the global food market. A price explosion would inevitably have been followed by political and migration crises, particularly in African and Asian countries,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday night.

He stated a wide range of countries will feel the effects and that Ukraine is “working without partners to prevent this.” Russia pulled out of the deal on Monday.

“Obviously, the Russian leadership is now trying to provoke these crises. Without our exports, the deficit in the global market will, unfortunately, be very significant,” Zelensky added.

Ukraine is developing options for action and agreements “to preserve Ukraine’s global role as a guarantor of food security, our maritime access to the global market, and jobs for Ukrainians in ports and the agricultural industry,” he said, adding Kyiv is “fighting for global security and for our Ukrainian farmers.”

Ukrainian forces are creating conditions for further advances in South: Deputy DM

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Ukraine is creating conditions to continue advancing along the southern front.

“The enemy’s task is to stop our advance and they are putting a lot of effort into this. Our enemy is strong. Therefore, our troops have to move in an extremely difficult situation,” Maliar said on Ukrainian national television Tuesday.

“In addition, we need to create certain conditions for further advancement,” she continued.

“Remember the liberation of Kherson — it also took more than one day,” she added.

Her comments were supported by the Commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who said Ukraine was making gains along the southern front.

“Fighting continues in the Tavria sector, with the Ukrainian Defence Forces gaining ground in some areas and the enemy retreating,” he wrote in Telegram.

“Over the last day, the enemy’s losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than three companies. 41 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed,” he continued, adding, “Four enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.”

Ukraine also claimed gains in the east, around Bakhmut, and said it had stopped Russia’s push near Kupyansk.

“The enemy’s offensive in the Kupyansk sector is currently unsuccessful. Fighting continues, but the initiative is already on our side,” Maliar said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

“On the southern flank around Bakhmut today, as in all previous days, there was an advance of our troops,” she noted.

Ukrainian counteroffensive “far from a failure” despite moving slower than expected: Top US general

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is “far from a failure” despite moving slower than anticipated, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday.

“It started about five or six weeks ago, and the various war games that were done ahead of time that predicted certain levels of advance and that has slowed down. Why? Because that’s the difference between war on paper and real war,” Milley said during a press briefing.

“These are real people in real machines that are out there really clearing real minefields and they’re really dying. So when that happens, units tend to slow down, and that’s rightly so, in order to survive in order to get through these minefields,” he stated.

“It is far from a failure,” he continued, adding, “In my view, I think that it’s way too early to make that kind of call. I think there’s a lot of fighting left to go.”

Milley also said that Ukraine has a “significant amount of combat power not yet committed” to the counteroffensive.

“I will not say what’s going to happen in the future, because that’s going to be a Ukrainian decision as to where and when they commit their reserve, etc,” he continued, adding, “Right now they are preserving their combat power, and they are slowly and deliberately and steadily working their way through all these minefields.”

US defense secretary says Washington and allies discussed plans to ramp up ammo production for Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated Tuesday that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which met virtually Tuesday, discussed Ukraine’s “urgent need for ammunition.”

“We also discussed plans to ramp up production at both the national level and the multinational level through the European Union’s important initiative to produce more ammunition,” Austin said.

The US and Europe are struggling to keep up with Ukraine’s ammunition needs as they battle Russian forces.

Macron says Putin made “huge mistake” with his decision to pull out of Black Sea grain deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin made a “huge mistake” with his decision to “weaponize” food by pulling out of the critical Black Sea grain deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Council of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday, Macron said Russia assumed “a huge responsibility” towards numerous countries by participating in the UN-brokered grain deal.

“Middle Eastern, African, even Asian countries are very much dependent on these agreements, which will be impacted by the unilateral decision of Russia,” Macron added.

“For those who were still doubting about the sincerity of President Putin, and his commitment to common good, I mean, the answer is very clear he decided to weaponize food,” the French leader stated, going on to call it a “huge mistake.”

Macron stressed that France’s “responsibility” is to “facilitate” the export of grains, cereals, and fertilizers, as part of the farm initiative it launched last year to support countries grappling with food security issues.

France initially responded to the news of Russia’s decision to exit the grain deal, accusing Putin of “blackmailing global food security.”

In a statement Monday, the French foreign ministry called Russia “solely responsible” for blocking shipping in the Black Sea.

The deal proved vital for stabilizing global food prices and bringing relief to the developing countries which rely on Ukrainian exports. The impact of the war on global food markets was immediate and extremely painful, especially because Ukraine is a major supplier of grain to the World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the European Commission, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the world wheat market, 15% of the corn market, and 13% of the barley market. It is also a key global player in the market of sunflower oil. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), an UN body, warned at the time that as many as 47 million people could be pushed into “acute food insecurity” because of the war.