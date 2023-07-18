Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 510

Ukraine says it’s advancing along southern front, despite Russian strikes and landmines

Ukraine says it is advancing along the southern front, despite Russian airstrikes and a large concentration of landmines, the commander of the Tavria Joint Forces, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said on Monday.

“Work continues in the Tavria sector. The Defense Forces are continuously destroying Russians. Our soldiers are advancing despite the mined areas and enemy air strikes,” he wrote on his Telegram account.

Tarnavskyi added Russian forces had been battering Ukrainian forces, but said the soldiers under his command were firing back.

“Artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Tavria sector completed 1,412 firing missions,” he continued, saying “Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and carried out 650 shelling attacks.”

Tarnavskyi added that 25 units of Russian military armor had been destroyed, along with three ammunition depots.

Zelensky: Russia does not have “right to destroy food security of any nation”

Ukraine’s president on Monday blasted Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal, saying, “no one has the right to destroy the food security of any nation.”

Russia announced it was suspending its participation in a crucial deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain, once again raising fears over global food supplies.

“If a bunch of people somewhere in the Kremlin think that they supposedly have the right to decide whether food will be on the table in different countries: Egypt or Sudan, Yemen or Bangladesh, China or India, Turkey or Indonesia… then the world has an opportunity to show that blackmail is not allowed to anyone,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address.

The deal — originally brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year ago — ensured the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports in the midst of Russia’s invasion. So far the deal has allowed for the export of almost 33 million metric tons of food through Ukrainian ports, according to UN data.

Zelensky added throughout the course of the war, Russia “destroyed navigation freedom in the Black and Azov seas” and attacked Ukrainian ports and grain terminals.

“The only possible consequence of this is the destabilization of food markets and social chaos in the countries critically dependent on food imports. Ukrainian food is basic security for four hundred million people,” the president continued.

Zelenksy stated the deal should keep operating without Russia. He said he sent official letters to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a proposal to continue the initiative.

Ukraine acknowledges “difficult” conditions in the east and says Russia is redeploying forces around Bakhmut

A top Ukrainian general has acknowledged his country is facing “difficult” conditions on the eastern front and said Russian forces are redeploying around the embattled city of Bakhmut to try and stop Kyiv’s offensive.

“The enemy is intensely redeploying additional forces and means to this area, mainly airborne troops, in order to stop the offensive of our troops in the Bakhmut area,” Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the land forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Monday, according to the country’s Military Media Center.

Syrskyi went on to say conditions on the eastern front were “challenging.”

“The operational situation in the eastern sector remains difficult,” Gen. Syrskyi continued, adding, “At the same time, the enemy launched an offensive in the Kupyansk direction, aiming to defeat our troops in the Kupyansk area and continue the offensive deep into our combat formations.”

“Amid such challenging conditions, I visited the combat brigades of our grouping and met with unit commanders to adjust our plans and resolve problematic issues on the spot,” he noted.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the positions on both sides are “changing dynamically” along the eastern front as fighting there has “somewhat escalated.”

“In Bakhmut itself, we are shelling the enemy, and the enemy is shelling us,” she added.

Ukrainian foreign minister questions whether Kerch Bridge can be considered civilian infrastructure

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba challenged whether the Kerch Bridge, which was attacked early Monday, could be considered civilian infrastructure when he said it’s mainly used for military purposes.

“What makes you believe that Kerch Bridge is a civilian infrastructure given that it is mainly used to supply Russian army in the occupied Crimea, and in the south of Ukraine, with ammunition, fuel and other military equipment necessary for the Russian army to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine,” Kuleba said during a news conference from New York on Monday.

“Not every bridge is civilian by definition. And this particular bridge, first it was built illegally. It exists beyond the law, and we should always remember that. And second, it is mainly used for military purposes and we should consider it as such,” Kuleba added.

A Ukrainian security official earlier on Monday claimed Kyiv’s responsibility for an attack on the bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland — a vital supply line for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and a personal project for President Vladimir Putin.

The nearly 12-mile crossing is the longest in Europe and holds huge strategic and symbolic importance for Moscow.

Monday’s attack on the bridge was the second since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine after a fuel tanker exploded while crossing it in October.

Ukrainian defense minister thanks US for supplying cluster munitions

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Monday discussed several topics with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, including the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian Army in regard to weapons and equipment.

Reznikov thanked Austin and the US “for the supply of cluster munitions.”

“We will use them wisely, with caution, and in strict accordance with previously-specified condition,” Reznikov tweeted.

The US has confirmed it sent cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. The munitions arrived in Ukraine July 14, according to the Pentagon.