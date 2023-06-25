Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 486: Ukrainian FM says Chaos in Russia works to Kyiv’s advantage

All restrictions on highways in Russia have been lifted, Russian state media TASS reported, citing a Sunday statement from Russia’s Federal Road Agency.

On Saturday, Avtodor, the company that operates Russian highways, had advised drivers to avoid the M-4, a major highway in southern Russia, as reports swirled that convoys of Wagner fighters were using the road.

Earlier in the day, TASS reported that car traffic had been blocked on the M-4 highway past Rostov-on-Don towards Aksay.

Prigozhin “almost nullified” Putin: Ukrainian presidential adviser

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Presidential Administration, said Wagner private military company boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s escalation “almost nullified” Russian President Vladimir Putin, and criticized Prigozhin for turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow and reaching an apparent deal.

“Prigozhin’s phenomenal choice… You almost nullified Putin, took control of the central authorities, reached Moscow and suddenly… you retreat,” Podolyak said in a tweet posted in English.

“Because one very specific intermediary with a dubious reputation [Alexander] Lukashenko promised security guarantees from the person Putin who ordered to destroy you in the morning. And for the fear that the Putin elite has experienced in the past 24 hours, this order will certainly be executed,” he continued.

He added, “Although not without benefit: Prigozhin humiliated Putin/the state and showed that there is no longer a monopoly on violence.”

Ukraine launches simultaneous counteroffensives against several Russian fronts: Defense official

Taking advantage of the unfolding turmoil in Moscow on Saturday, Ukrainian forces launched simultaneous counteroffensives in multiple directions, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

“The eastern grouping of troops today launched an offensive in several directions at the same time,” Maliar said in a Telegram post, naming several cities and towns, including Bakhmut and Yahidne, among the places where the offensive was launched.

Maliar stated that “there is progress in all directions” without giving any further detail.

She added there is heavy fighting ongoing in the south of the country, adding that Russian forces are “on the defensive, making great efforts to stop our offensive actions.”

Prigozhin and Wagner Group forces seen leaving Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don

Wagner private military company boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has left Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don in southwestern Russia, new video shows.

The video, posted to Telegram, shows Prigozhin sitting in the backseat of a vehicle. Crowds cheer and the vehicle comes to a stop as an individual approaches it and shakes Prigozhin’s hand.

He is heard saying “All the best” to the people gathered before the vehicle drives off.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti quoted an unnamed eyewitness that said Prigozhin left the headquarters “with the fighters.”

It’s the first time Prigozhin has been seen in public since he announced that his troops would “turn back” from Moscow and return to “field camps.” It is unclear where Prigozhin is currently en route to, but per the apparent deal, he is expected to be sent to Belarus and not face any criminal charges.

The video follows other clips posted to Telegram show Wagner forces withdrawing from their positions at the military headquarters, crowds surrounding a Wagner vehicle convoy and people cheering the forces after it was announced they would turn back.

Before the Wagner forces were seen leaving, video from Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti showed a Russian military police vehicle arriving at the military headquarters.

Kremlin says Wagner fighters will return to base and sign contracts with military

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov provided details about what he described as an agreement struck with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner private military company, to halt a march of his forces toward Moscow.

“An agreement was reached on the return of PMC Wagner to their locations. Part of those who will wish to do so, will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense — this concerns those who did not take part in the march, indeed, there were such formations which, from the very beginning, changed their minds and returned. They even requested to be escorted by the traffic police and other assistance in order to return to their permanent locations,” he said.

Wagner fighters will not face legal action for taking part in the march, Peskov added, stating that the Kremlin has “always respected their heroic deeds” on the front lines in Ukraine.

Prighozhin has provided scant details about his agreement to about-face. Peskov said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was able to draw on a personal relationship with Prigozhin to broker the deal.

“The fact is that Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, for about 20 years,” Peskov continued, adding, “And it was his personal proposal, which was agreed with Putin. We are grateful to the President of Belarus for these efforts.”

Earlier this month, Prigozhin had refused to sign contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, rejecting an attempt to bring his force in line. The defense ministry said that “volunteer units” and private military groups would be required to sign a contract.

Case against Prigozhin will be dropped and he will be sent to Belarus: Russia

Criminal charges against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped and he will be sent to neighboring Belarus, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

“You will ask me what will happen to Prigozhin personally?” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters Saturday.

“The criminal case will be dropped against him. He himself will go to Belarus,” he continued.

Peskov’s office later added in a text message to journalists that Prigozhin has a guarantee from Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave the country as part of the deal brokered to halt the march of Wagner forces toward Moscow.

“If you ask what kind of guarantee there is that Prigozhin will be able to leave for Belarus, this is the word of the President of Russia,” Peskov’s office said, adding, “The counter-terrorist operation regime will be lifted in the nearest future.”

Earlier Saturday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced the introduction of a “counter-terrorist operation regime” in Moscow, as well as the Moscow region and Voronezh region. Moscow’s mayor also declared Monday a “non-working day.”

Wagner head says he ordered fighters to turn back to avoid Russian bloodshed

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio recording Saturday that he had turned his private mercenary forces around from a march toward Moscow to avoid bloodshed.

“Now is the moment when blood can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed from one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave in the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan,” Prigozhin stated.

The Belarusian government has claimed President Alexander Lukashenko reached a deal with the Wagner boss to halt the march.