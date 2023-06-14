Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 476

Russian attacks kill at least 3 civilians in Donetsk: Ukrainian official

Three people were killed and three others wounded in Donetsk following “morning shelling” by Russian forces early Wednesday, the eastern region’s military chief said. In a statement on Telegram, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration, said initial information indicated rocket attacks killed two and injured two others in Kramatorsk, while one person died and another was wounded in Kostiantynivka. The attacks caused “significant damage” to dozens of homes in the two cities, Kyrylenko stated. Rescuers were working at the impacted areas, he added. In an earlier statement, Ukraine’s air force said Russian forces had launched six Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles targeting Donetsk from Russia’s neighboring Rostov region.

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 12 out of 20 Russian missiles and drones launched overnight

Russia launched cruise missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday.

In a statement, the air force said 12 out of 20 missiles and drones fired by Russia were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

Russia fired four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa, three of which were shot down, it said.

Ukrainian authorities announced earlier that at least three people were killed and 13 others were wounded in the attack on the southern port city.

Russian forces also launched six Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range bombers targeting Donetsk from Russia’s Rostov region, according to Ukraine’s air force.

The impact of those missiles is unclear at the moment.

Russia also launched 10 attack drones on southeastern Ukraine, nine of which were shot down, the air force said.

“The Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 12 air targets during this night attack: three Kalibr cruise missiles and nine Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones,” the air force statement added.

Russian missile attack kills at least 3 in Odesa: Ukraine’s military

At least three people died and 13 others were wounded on Wednesday after Russia fired four cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Operational Command South announced the strikes killed at least three people and injured seven others at a retail chain warehouse. Victims might still be trapped under the rubble there, it said.

Six other people were injured at another location in the city center, where the attack damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants and shops, the statement added.

The attack comes after 11 people were killed, including a child, in Russian missile strikes on the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian military accuses Russian forces of blowing up small dams in areas Kyiv is on offensive

A Ukrainian military official has reiterated accusations that Russian forces are blowing up small dams in areas where Ukrainian troops are on the offensive.

Major Vladyslav Dudar, a representative of the Environmental Safety and Mine Action Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said Russian troops had mined a large number of “hydraulic structures” in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

“They are now blowing up small hydraulic structures in various settlements every day,” Dudar stated, adding that the results were not large-scale and affected the agricultural land of one or two villages, according to Ukraine’s Military Media Center.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military announced Russian forces had blown up a small dam at a reservoir near the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, leading to flooding on both banks of Mokri Yaly River.

Novodarivka is one of several villages in the area that the Ukrainians have claimed in recent days amid offensive operations along several points of the frontlines in southern Ukraine.

This comes after the collapse of the much larger Nova Kakhovka dam last week. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over the dam’s destruction, without providing concrete proof that the other is culpable. The dam was occupied by Russia at the time of its collapse. It is not yet clear whether the dam was deliberately attacked or whether the breach was the result of structural failure.

Ukraine’s military has seen some gains in its offensive: Head of armed forces

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Tuesday that the military has seen “certain gains” in its offensive and is “moving forward.”

He stated he informed the United States’ top General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the situation along the frontline in a phone call.

“Both defensive and offensive fierce fighting is ongoing in the East and South of our nation. We have certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward,” Zaluzhnyi added.

Alliance of European countries announce new $116 million air defense package for Ukraine

A British-led defense alliance of several European countries announced a new $116 million package of air defense capabilities for Ukraine.

The defense ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force — which includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom — made the decision on Tuesday after a meeting.

“The equipment, worth 92 million pounds ($116 million), will be procured in the coming months through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and front-line personnel,” the UK government said in a statement.

The package “will provide radars to help protect from indiscriminate Russian strikes as well as guns and a significant amount of ammunition,” it added.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken separately announced a new $325 million security assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday.

US secretary of state announces new $325 million security assistance package for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new $325 million security assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday.

The latest package — the 40th presidential drawdown — includes “critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield,” Blinken said.

“The United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” the statement read.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for the latest security assistance package in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Thank you @POTUS for another package of defense assistance,” he tweeted, “Weapons and military equipment worth $325 million is exactly what the [Ukrainian] Defense Forces need today. We appreciate the unwavering support of the friendly [American] people. And effective assistance in liberating the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian aggressor. Together we will restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity, preserve its independence and protect its democracy.”

NATO chief says Ukraine is gaining ground in its offensive

NATO’s secretary general says Ukraine is gaining ground in its offensive, a fact he said underscored the need for continued Western assistance.

“The Ukrainians have launched an offensive. It’s still early days, but they are making process. They are gaining ground. The more ground the Ukrainians are able to gain, the stronger hand they will have around the negotiating table,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Tuesday at the White House following talks with President Joe Biden.

With Ukrainian gains on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize that he can’t win the war, the NATO chief added.

The main focus of the Oval Office talks was July’s NATO summit in Lithuania, including the need for members of the alliance to recommit to defense spending levels.

Biden says NATO allies have never been more united in meeting with secretary general

President Joe Biden welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House Tuesday, telling the European leader he’s done “an incredible job” leading the alliance.

“We saw each other last in Warsaw, and I think you said, and I agree, NATO allies have never been more united. We both worked like hell to make sure that happened and so far, so good,” he told Stoltenberg during a brief press spray in the Oval Office.

The president joked that, in invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a divided NATO backfired.

“I remember you and I talked—I think I said it to you, I know I said that Putin is making a mistake—he was looking for the Finland-ization of NATO, he got the NATO-ization of Finland, and hopefully Sweden,” Biden said.

“And your friendship and leadership has meant a great deal. We also strengthened NATO’s Eastern Flank, made it clear that we’ll defend every inch of NATO territory, and I say it again—the commitment of the United States to NATO’s Article 5 is rock solid,” he added.

Looking forward to next month’s NATO summit in Lithuania, Biden pledged the alliance would “be building on that momentum,” while touting support from Asian allies in Japan and South Korea.

And he offered effusive praise for Stoltenberg’s leadership on the European continent, noting, “In no small part because of your leadership, we’ve got, beyond NATO, another 30-something, well a total of 40 nations that are committed to the independence of Ukraine.”

“And I think it’s a real clear message—so God willing, we’re going to be able to keep this unity up, and thank you for your leadership,” he continued.

Biden did not respond to shouted questions on the Trump indictment.