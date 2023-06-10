Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 472

Zelensky says “a lot of problems” persist as rescue operation continues after dam collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that “there are a lot of problems” as rescue operations in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions continue following the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse.

“But we are working to overcome them at all possible levels,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. He did not elaborate on the issues.

Amid reports of intensified fighting in the south of the country, Zelensky noted, “For our soldiers, for all those who are in particularly tough battles these days. We see your heroism, and we are grateful to you for every minute of your life.”

The president also thanked the United States for a new security assistance package of support worth more than $2 billion. He added the package will ensure “missiles for the Patriots and other air defense systems, strengthening our defense on the ground, strengthening the strength of all our soldiers.”

UN delegation visits areas of Ukrainian-controlled Kherson region to provide flood assistance

A United Nations convoy met with Ukrainian authorities in Kherson to discuss the provision of further humanitarian assistance, officials said Friday, as the southern region reels from devastating floods caused by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam earlier this week.

“Drinking water, food packages, materials for housing repairs and medicines are being sent to the Bilozerka community and Kherson city,” the Kherson region military administration posted on Telegram.

“The delegation met with Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, and representatives of the military administration,” the post continued, adding, “They discussed the needs of the region and the next aid deliveries.”

Speaking in Bilozerka, on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and one of the worst-affected areas, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown warned the number of people suffering will continue to rise past the initial estimates of 17,000 in Ukrainian-controlled areas alone, according to a UN news release.

“The disaster has also impacted people in areas under Russian control, but the UN currently has no access to this part of the country,” the release noted.

Ukrainians are relying on water handouts in flooded areas

Ukrainians living in areas flooded by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam are “completely reliant” on handouts for clean drinking water, the nongovernmental organization World Central Kitchen told CNN on Friday.

“Roads and bridges have been flooded out and so food cannot move (into the area),” World Central Kitchen coordinator Yuliya Konovalova said, adding, “Water is offline and so people are now completely reliant on water provided by us and others.”

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has flooded entire villages, destroyed homes, and left tens of thousands of people without power or clean water.

Humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger’s field coordinator in the region, Phil Oldham, told CNN that the lack of clean drinking water in the area could mean that even those people whose homes have not been directly impacted by the flood will have to leave.

“We can see the possibility that there will be a much larger displacement as a result of the lack of drinking water,” Oldham said, adding, “Now even some of the wells in the area above the (area flooded by the) dam are running dry. … That could create additional displacements far beyond the level we’re seeing now directly from the flood zone.”

Oldham stated that those who’ve been displaced will likely be out of their homes for months, even as the water recedes.

Others in the area will try to stay in their homes no matter what, Konovalova told CNN.

“Many have resisted evacuation because they do not want to leave their homes in a war for the uncertainty of evacuation sites and relocation,” she said.

Christian Aid’s Ukraine Response Director Iryna Dobrohorska told CNN that the possibility of water-borne illnesses exists as well.

“Water contamination from dead animals and sewage is likely to have an impact on the rise of health dangers, (with) cholera being one of key risks in the affected areas,” Dobrohorska added.

For those who have chosen to stay, Dobrohorska said urgent medical help is needed – and not just physical help.

“The affected populations are equally in need of immediate psychosocial support,” she said, adding, “… Coupled with stress and shock from flooding, the people require close medical attention.”

“The people we are seeing are the elderly and the poor — that is the horror of the front line,” Konovalova said, adding, “People are scared, people have lost everything, people are clinging to the little they have left.”

Pentagon announces new $2.1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine

The Pentagon on Friday announced a new $2.1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that it said includes “critical air defense and ammunition capabilities,” according to a press release.

“This USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) package illustrates the continued commitment to both Ukraine’s critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term,” the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, the package includes:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems

HAWK air defense systems and missiles

105mm and 203mm artillery rounds

Puma unmanned aerial systems

Laser-guided rocket system munitions

Support for training, maintenance and sustainment activities

With the new package announcement, the US has committed more than $40.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $39.7 billion since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

Putin claims Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, but without success

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Friday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had begun, but it has not been successful.

“It can be stated with absolute certainty that the counteroffensive has begun,” Putin said on the sidelines of a conference in Sochi on Friday, claiming it is “evidenced by the use of strategic reserves.”

“It can be stated that all counteroffensive attempts made so far have failed. But the offensive potential of the Kyiv troops regime still remains,” Putin stated in video shared on Telegram from Russian state media.

Putin said “the Ukrainian troops have not achieved the tasks assigned to them in any of the main sectors. This is an absolutely obvious thing,” adding that the last two days have been “very intense.”

Ukrainian forces appear to have stepped up activities along the front line to the southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia. But it is still too early to get a true picture of what is unfolding and the extent that Ukraine really is attempting a major push forward. Kyiv has been largely mum on a potential counteroffensive, but officials have previously said that it would not be announced.

The Russian leader’s comments are the latest in a series of upbeat Russian characterizations of events along the front line between the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade had suffered heavy losses of personnel and arms in four separate attempts to break through Russian lines. All attempts had failed, he said.

Ukrainian officials remain tight-lipped about how fighting is progressing. In his address Thursday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky described “very tough battles.”

“There is a result, and I am grateful to everyone who ensures the result,” he added, though it is quite possible he was referring to fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which is along a very different part of the front line and where Ukrainian forces have made limited gains recently.

Information emerging from the battlefields of the Zaporizhzhia region is not all sunny for the Russians. On Friday morning, Russian pro-Kremlin blogger Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the alias WarGonzo reported that Ukraine’s armed forces had made gains south of Orikhiv toward the town of Tokmak in Russian-held territory. The situation facing Russian forces was very serious, he said.

But a local Ukrainian commander leading troops along the same front line rejected the suggestion Ukraine had begun its big attempt to recapture territory. Instead, the commander characterized the pushes as “reconnaissance in force” – operations designed to probe the enemy’s defenses for weak spots and to test its combat readiness.

UN nuclear watchdog launches assistance program to Ukraine in response to dam flooding

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, on Friday launched a program to assist Ukrainians after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed earlier in the week, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Grossi will lead an assistance mission to Ukraine “in the coming days,” he said, where he will present the plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The measures come in response to Kyiv’s recent pleas for international assistance for flood-affected areas, acknowledged by Grossi in a video message on Twitter.

The IAEA chief will also pay another visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, he said, which receives cooling water – which is critical for safety – from a nearby thermal plant that is fed upstream from the reservoir adjacent to the breached dam.

“Through the use of nuclear technologies, we will determine the effects on potable water, human health and soil and water management, and assess the integrity of critical infrastructure,” Grossi said in the short video clip.