Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 462

1 person killed in strike in Russia’s Belgorod region: Governor

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary accommodation center, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region.

Gladkov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday that “[…] the security guard of this institution died. Two more people were injured. They are in critical condition in intensive care.”

According to Gladkov, cannon artillery was used in the strike that hit the center.

There has been increased fighting along the border, specifically in the Belgorod region, officials have reported.

Namely, last week, a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals – who are aligned with the Ukrainian army – claimed responsibility for an attack in Belgorod, leaving Moscow to say it was fighting the group of saboteurs.

In a Telegram post, groups calling themselves the “Freedom of Russia Legion” and “Russian Volunteer Corps” said they had “liberated” a settlement in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

US expects Sweden accession to NATO in weeks ahead: Secretary of state

The US expects Sweden’s accession to NATO to be completed “in the weeks ahead,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have no doubt that it can be, and it should be and we expect it to be,” said Blinken at a news conference in Luleå, Sweden, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted non-aligned Finland and Sweden to abandon their neutrality and seek protection within NATO. Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO on April 4.

US President Joe Biden said he spoke on Monday with newly reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discussed the potential of approving the sale of new US fighter jets if Turkey drops its objections to Sweden joining NATO.

However, Blinken stated the two issues are viewed as separate by the administration.

“From our perspective, we believe that both should go forward and should go forward as quickly as possible — that is to say, Sweden’s accession — and we’ll move forward on the F-16 package,” Blinken added.

The secretary of state also said that it was “appropriate” that every member have its say on the accession of new members into the alliance.

“Each member is making a solemn commitment to every other member that it will join in coming to their defense if they are the victims of aggression, and so it’s important that every member have its say in this process,” he added.

Ukraine has the right to “project force” beyond its own borders for self-defense: UK foreign secretary

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that Ukraine has the right to “project force” over its borders for self-defense, following a drone attack in Moscow.

“Ukraine does have the legitimate right to defend itself. It has the legitimate right to do so within its own borders, of course, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s ability to project force into Ukraine itself,” Cleverly told reporters after a joint news conference with Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“So legitimate military targets beyond its own border are part of Ukraine’s self-defense. And we should recognize that,” he added.

Cleverly said he does not have any assessment over the drone attacks in Moscow on Tuesday, and he was referring to military targets more broadly beyond borders that are “internationally recognized as being legitimate as part of a nation’s self-defense.”

At least three residential buildings were damaged by drones in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the incident, while Kyiv has denied any direct involvement.

A National Security Council spokesperson stressed that the US does not back attacks in Russia.

“We saw the news and are still gathering information about what happened,” the spokesperson continued, adding, “As general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia.”