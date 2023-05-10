Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 441

Civilians in Zaporizhzhia region are being evacuated further into Russian-held territory: Ukraine

The Kremlin-backed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in the southern Zaporizhzhia region are evacuating families and public sector workers further into Russian-held territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

“On May 8, the Russian occupiers began to evacuate preschool and school-age children with their parents, as well as teachers and other public sector employees from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” the statement read, adding, “There were not many willing participants.”

Late Thursday, Yevgeniy Balitskiy, the acting governor of the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia region – who is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin – announced his administration would evacuate people from places near the war’s southern front line.

Yurii Malashko, Ukraine’s governor of Zaporizhzhia, has also said in a television interview that he understood some Moscow-backed officials were leaving occupied towns, and offering to evacuate people with Russian passports, ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“We have also heard that they take civilians, including children, to Berdiansk first of all. Then they go either to Crimea or towards the [occupied] Donetsk region,” Malashko added.

Ivan Fedorov, the Ukraine-elected mayor of Melitopol — a city in Zaporizhzhia — told Ukrainian TV that it was not a “mass evacuation,” but rather “some hundreds evacuated for show.” He claimed that Russia was sending more forces to the southern front line and that, in Melitopol, troops had started mining administrative buildings, kindergartens and schools.

Fedorov advised people in the occupied areas to be prepared for the counteroffensive by finding shelter, charging power banks and stocking up on food and water.

AFP journalist killed in eastern Ukraine

A journalist for Agence France-Presse was killed near the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the French news agency said on Twitter.

“We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today,” according to the post.

“All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones,” it added.

Soldin, who was a French citizen with Bosnian origins, was killed by rocket fire on the outskirts of the town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, AFP said, citing colleagues who witnessed the incident.

He was with four colleagues at the time of the attack but the other journalists were not injured, the news agency added.

Soldin is one of the several known journalists killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, including Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and consultant Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, journalist and documentarian Brent Renaud, and photojournalist Maks Levin.

Ukraine has what it needs to successfully retake territory: US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he thinks Ukraine has the resources it needs to retake territory in an anticipated counteroffensive.

“They have in place … what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months,” Blinken stated at a joint news conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“It’s not only the weapons; it’s the training,” Blinken continued, adding, “It’s making sure that the Ukrainians can maintain the systems that we provide them, and it’s important, of course, that they have the right plans, again, to be successful.”

Blinken’s comments come on the same day the US announced an additional $1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine intended to bolster air defenses and keep up ammunition supplies.

Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive won’t be a decisive breakthrough: UK foreign secretary

Ukraine has demonstrated huge courage and resistance since Russia’s invasion began, but people shouldn’t expect a film-like counteroffensive from Kyiv, UK’s top diplomat said during his visit to the United States Tuesday.

“The real world doesn’t work like that,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated.

His remarks come amid rumors of a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia.

“I hope and expect they will do very, very well, because whenever I’ve seen the Ukrainians, they have outperformed expectations,” he continued, adding that people “have to be realistic.”

“This is the real world. This is not a Hollywood movie,” Cleverly said.

He also expressed London’s willingness to see China play a more constructive role in ending the war.

“We know that (Chinese President) Xi enjoys a significant degree of influence with Vladimir Putin,” Cleverly noted, adding, “If through his intervention he can help restore the sovereignty of Ukraine, and get Russian troops out of that country, I’m not going to be critical of that,” he said.

Cleverly admitted that whether China could make a meaningful intervention remains to be seen.

Germany wants China to guarantee it won’t help Russia bypass EU sanctions

Germany wants Beijing to promise it won’t help Russia avoid European sanctions, while China warns Berlin and Europe about cutting economic ties with China, as the two countries’ diplomatic chiefs meet in Berlin Tuesday.

Imposed sanctions should not be “undermined in a roundabout way,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint news conference.

“It is particularly critical if Russian weaponry companies obtain war-related goods,” she stressed, adding that all countries — China included — should take action to oblige their companies.

Baerbock welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged China to play a more decisive role in ending Russian’s war in Ukraine.

“Neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor,” Baerbock said.

China, on the other hand, expressed concern over the rising talks of Europe “de-risking” its relationship with China.

De-risking refers to the concept of “financial institutions terminating or restricting business relationships with clients or categories of clients to avoid, rather than manage, risk,” according to the US Department of State.

“If the reality of removing China’s influence is carried out in the name of risk eradication, it is in fact removing opportunities, removing cooperation, removing stability, and removing development,” China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated at the joint news conference.

“We must firmly oppose the so-called decoupling exercise and maintain a high degree of vigilance against the new Cold War. Germany, China and Europe should join hands to safeguard the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains,” he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more diverse European trade ties, including new deals with countries such as Mexico, India, Australia and Kenya in a speech at the European Parliament Tuesday.

European Council President Ursula Von der Leyen also called for de-risking the EU’s relationship with China through diplomacy instead of de-coupling in a speech back in March before she embarked on a joint visit to Beijing with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Qin’s visit to Berlin unveils a busy week of China-Europe diplomacy in the bloc, with Qin flying to Paris Wednesday and then Oslo, and Baerbock heading to Paris late Tuesday for an expected meeting with Macron.

US announces $1.2bn in military aid for Ukraine