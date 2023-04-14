Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 415

Up to a third of Ukraine’s territory could be contaminated with explosives: Emergency service

One-third of Ukraine’s territory “is potentially contaminated with explosive devices,” a spokesperson for the country’s State Emergency Service said in a statement Thursday.

The regions with the most potential danger are Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, according to Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, SES spokesperson.

Khorunzhyi stated that the service’s pyrotechnic units are working to defuse and clear the explosives, having already removed more than 316,000 remnants of war since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The official added crews are taking particular care to remove mines around energy infrastructure.

The area described by Khorunzhyi — one-third of Ukraine’s territory — amounts to about 174,000 square kilometers (over 67,000 square miles).

UN nuclear chief: Ukraine plant ‘living on borrowed time’

United Nations nuclear chief Rafael Grossi says “we are living on borrowed time” following two recent landmine explosions near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed fears over the safety of the plant, which is Europe’s largest atomic power station. Russian forces took control of the six-reactor plant in embattled southern Ukraine in March last year. “We are living on borrowed time when it comes to nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” IAEA Director-General Grossi said in a statement. “Unless we take action to protect the plant, our luck will sooner or later run out, with potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment,” he added.

European Union targets Russia’s Wagner Group in latest round of sanctions

The European Union added Russia’s Wagner private military group and Russian news agency RIA FAN to a list of organizations it is sanctioning, a statement from the European Council said Thursday.

The EU sanctioned the two organizations for “undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” the statement read.

“Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces and proxies from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement added.

“The EU stands firmly and fully with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” it noted.

RIA FAN is part of the Patriot Media Group, a Russian organization whose Board of Trustees is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the EU.

Prigozhin is also the head of the Wagner Group, which has been previously sanctioned for what the EU describes as serious human rights violations.

The EU has now sanctioned a total of 1,473 individuals and 207 entities in connection with their actions in Ukraine, the statement read. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them, the statement read.

EU approves $1.1 billion fund to reimburse member states for ammunition donations to Ukraine

European Union will establish a 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) fund to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine, according to the Council of the EU’s website.

The decision, approved Thursday, is part of the alliance’s efforts to speed up the procurement and delivery of artillery ammunition, which Ukraine is burning through rapidly in its defense against Russia’s invasion.

The measure covers existing stocks and ammunition reprioritized from existing orders between February 9 and May 31, 2023, according to the council.

The fund is the first step in a program agreed to by EU capitals on March 20.

“There is no better demonstration of the EU’s united resolve and determination to continue supporting Ukraine’s legitimate right of self-defence against the brutal Russian aggressor,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is quoted as saying in a news release.

Fiercest and heaviest fighting continues in Bakhmut: Ukrainian officials

The fiercest and heaviest fighting continues in the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Thursday.

At a news conference in Kyiv, Maliar stated, “Despite the fact that the enemy has concentrated its most professional units in Bakhmut, including Wagner fighters, airborne assault units, and special forces, the Russians cannot achieve their goals there, i.e. take full control of Bakhmut.

“As of today, the Russians are suffering huge losses there, and despite these losses, they are not stopping and still want to achieve their goal of taking control of the city,” he added.

Recent social media videos show how buildings have been flattened to ruins in the beleaguered city, while drone footage reveals the scale of the decimation wreaked by the months-long battle.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate, said the Bakhmut area remains the most difficult and “the enemy continues offensive actions in the central part of Bakhmut, as well as in the directions of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to surround the city from the north and south.”

“In order to strengthen the offensive potential, some of the enemy’s forces and means were moved to the Bakhmut area from the Avdiivka direction,” he continued, adding, “Every day in the area of Bakhmut, the enemy makes 40 to 50 attempts at offensive assaults, conducting more than 500 attacks using the full range of available weapons.”

“At the same time, the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation does not take into account the losses of personnel. For example, in the last two weeks alone, the enemy has lost nearly 4,500 Wagner fighters and regular Russian Armed Forces servicemen killed and wounded in the area of Bakhmut,” Hromov added.

The founder and head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last month said Bakhmut “has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army,” adding that “unfortunately” Wagner has “been pretty battered” as well.

The city of Bakhmut sits towards the northeast of the Donetsk region, about 13 miles from Luhansk region, and has been a target for Russian forces for months. Since last summer the city has been a stone’s throw from the front lines, so its capture would represent a long sought-after success for Moscow’s forces — and bring some limited strategic value. The city has important road connections to other parts of the Donetsk region; eastwards to the border with Luhansk, north-west to Sloviansk and south-west to Kostiantynivka.

Polish PM says relationship with Hungary ‘changed a lot’