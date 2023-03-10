Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 380

War in Ukraine driven by interests of ’empires’: Pope

Pope Francis stated the war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several “empires” and not just Russia’s. In interview excerpts published by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera, Francis said the conflict was fuelled by “imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere”. The Pope also expressed a readiness to talk to Putin to call for peace.

Russia, US in contact over nuclear treaty: Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia and the United States remained in contact over the New START nuclear arms treaty despite suspending participation in the deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Ryabkov stated that he had no expectations for significant progress. The 2010 nuclear agreement limits the number of strategic warheads each side can deploy. President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Moscow was suspending it, accusing the US of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.

CIA chief: Next four to six months to be crucial on battlefield in Ukraine

The US intelligence assessment is that the next four to six months will be crucial on the battlefield in Ukraine, CIA chief William Burns said on Thursday.

“I would say as a matter of intelligence assessment that the next several months, the next four or five, six months are going to be crucial on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Burns told a House committee hearing.

Burns pointed out that any prospect for a serious negotiation between Russia and Ukraine will depend on progress on the battlefield, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently not ready to engage in any peace talks.

Ukraine’s air defense systems “not coping well enough” against Russian hypersonic missiles: Adviser

Ukraine’s air defense systems didn’t withstand some of Russia’s Kinzhal missiles, according to an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a widespread attack from Moscow on Thursday.

A total of 84 missiles were fired on Ukrainian infrastructure, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles that have the ability to elude Kyiv’s air defenses, the Ukrainian military said.

“They are using hypersonic missiles. They are using new types of weapons, and they are seeing how our air defense systems can cope with it,” Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Zelensky, stated, adding, “They are not coping well enough.”

Rodnyansky outlined what he saw as the Kremlin’s tactical, economic and political objectives for Thursday’s strikes, including what he described as “economic terrorism.”

“They’re sending a very strong signal to everyone in Ukraine — and to perhaps some of our refugees outside of Ukraine — that life is very far from returning to normal despite the fact that over recent weeks there was more quiet,” he said.

This could cause refugees to stay away and businesses to withhold investing in the country, Rodnyansky continued.

“It is a question of managing expectations and showing this is a long game and that they are trying to plan this war for years,” Rodnyansky added.

Russia used the Kinzhal missile, which it has described as a hypersonic weapon, on a few occasions in the first weeks of its invasion last year. But the powerful weapon has rarely been seen over the country’s skies. Its first known use was last March, and then again in May, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Russian missile barrage on Ukraine ‘brutal, unjustified’: White House

The White House has called the latest barrage of Russian missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “brutal” and “unjustified”. It is “devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine”, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters on board Air Force One.

US sanctions ‘China-based network helping Iran procure drones’

The United States has imposed sanctions on an alleged China-based network over, claiming it is helping Iran procure unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) slapped the sanctions on Thursday against “a network of five companies and one individual for supporting Iran’s UAV procurement efforts,” the Treasury said in a statement. The network “is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications,” it added. Washington targeted Iran’s UAV industry last time in January, imposing sanctions against an Iranian drone manufacturer under the unsubstantiated and disproven pretext that the Islamic Republic had provided Russia with the UAVs to be used by Moscow against Ukraine. Tehran has, on repeated occasions, roundly rejected Washington’s allegations.

Russia imposes sanctions on 144 citizens of Baltic states

Russia has introduced personal sanctions against 144 government officials, journalists, lawmakers and other public figures from the three Baltic states who are deemed “most hostile” to Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry has said. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – ruled from Moscow during the Cold War but now members of the European Union and NATO – have been among the strongest critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ministry added the move was a response to what it called active lobbying by the three Baltic republics for more sanctions against Russia and to their “interference in our internal affairs, inciting Russophobic sentiments”. Last year, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania began restricting the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus in response to what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Power restored in most areas after Russia’s latest assault on infrastructure: Ukraine’s energy minister

Engineers have restored electricity supply in most regions where energy facilities were damaged by Thursday’s massive Russian bombardment, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in a statement.

Halushchenko stated Russia used a new tactic in its latest large-scale assault, launching different types of missiles and drones at the same time.

“Unfortunately, there are hits to both generation and transmission facilities, i.e. power substations. The situation is not easy, but we can already say that the power supply, which was limited in 14 regions on March 9, has been restored. Repair work is ongoing and will continue around the clock until the power supply is fully restored,” the minister added.

Halushchenko noted that this was Russia’s 15th massive shelling of Ukraine’s battered energy system.

Putin not ready to negotiate on Ukraine: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can detect no willingness on the part of President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, he has told the NBR group of German newspapers. “Unfortunately, I see no willingness at the moment,” Scholz was quoted by NBR as saying, adding Ukraine must decide what conditions it is ready to accept for peace. Scholz added that the energy supply in Europe’s biggest economy would be sufficient next winter and that the German economy was heading for growth rates last seen in the 1950s and 1960s due to heavy investment in climate protection

US privately urging traders to move Russian oil: Report

The Financial Times reported that the US has privately urged some commodity traders to let go of concerns about shipping price-capped Russian oil to keep supplies stable. Treasury officials met executives and traders at Trafigura and Gunvor, among others, and offered reassurances over expanding their role in Russian crude and fuels trade without breaching Western restrictions, FT reported, citing people familiar with the meeting.

Russia’s “deliberate targeting” of civilians and energy grid is a war crime: EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the latest Russian missile barrage on Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a tweet, von der Leyen said, “Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and energy grid is a war crime.”

Zelensky said that during the call, “we welcomed the new package of EU sanctions and agreed on further pressure on the aggressor. We also discussed in detail Ukraine’s progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession this year.”

Russia launched one of its biggest aerial assaults of the year on Thursday, with 84 missiles targeted at Ukrainian infrastructure across the country. This included six Kinzhal ballistic missiles that eluded Kyiv’s air defenses, the Ukrainian military announced. At least 11 people were killed.

Biden budget requests specific funding for Ukraine

The 2024 fiscal year budget presented by US President Joe Biden’s administration requests $63.1 billion for the State Department and the US Agency for International Development, including specific funding for the war in Ukraine and countering China – a nearly $5 billion increase from the fiscal year 2023 adjusted enacted budget.

The request includes $1.7 billion “that will help Ukraine win the war and lay the reform and recovery foundation for winning the peace and help other partners impacted by the war stabilize their economies and prepare for recovery,” according to a State Department fact sheet.

In addition, the new budget requests a $1.5 million increase to funding for the Global Engagement Center, which would support programs countering propaganda and disinformation by Russia.

It also seeks $8.9 million “to support a priority US strategic objective of increasing NATO common funding starting in 2023 as agreed to by the North Atlantic Council in December 2022.”

“Increased funding for the NATO civil budget will enable the organization to maintain its technological and operational edge in the evolving strategic and security environment that includes threats and challenges such as a more aggressive and assertive Russia and China, the need for strengthened cybersecurity, and threats posed by emerging and destructive technologies,” according to the budget justification document.

The Biden administration also requested $842 billion for the Defense Department, including $753 million for Ukraine to counter Russian influence and to help Kyiv with its security, energy and cybersecurity needs.

With the war in Ukraine in its second year, the latest budget requests $6 billion to support Ukraine, NATO and other European partners.

EU ‘ignoring’ talks on Nord Stream investigation: Russia

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the EU is ignoring any talks on investigating the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts. Russia has repeatedly asked to be allowed to join the investigations into the blasts, which occurred last year and ruptured three of the four pipelines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas links that connect Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. A New York Times report published Tuesday said that US intelligence reviewed by United States officials suggested that a pro-Kyiv group may have been behind the attacks.

Ukraine says it intercepted 34 of 84 missiles in massive bombardment

Russia launched a total of 84 missiles over the last 24 hours, and Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 34 of them, the Ukrainian military announced in a Thursday night update.

An additional eight missiles in the assault did not reach their targets, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The enemy also carried out 12 air strikes, in particular, using 8 UAVs,” the General Staff said.

“Half of them were shot down,” the military continued, adding, “The level of missile threat throughout Ukraine remains high.”

Initially, Ukrainian authorities had said Russia fired 81 missiles in the barrage.

“Having no significant successes on the battlefield, the enemy continues to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law,” Ukraine’s military added.

CIA director: No one is watching Ukraine war “more intently” than China

CIA Director William Burns on Thursday emphasized the extent to which Russia’s war in Ukraine could color China’s thinking when it comes to Taiwan, telling lawmakers that “nobody has watched more intently” what’s happened in Ukraine than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I do think that nobody has watched more intently Vladimir Putin’s experience in Ukraine than Xi Jinping has, and I think he’s been sobered to some extent at least it’s our analysis by the extent to which the West was able to maintain solidarity and absorb some short-term economic costs in the interest of imposing even greater long term economic costs on Russia,” Burns said at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.

“That’s something that President Xi has to weigh as he comes out of zero-Covid, tries to restore Chinese economic growth, tries to engage with, you know, the rest of the global economy,” Burns added.

Congressional advocates of continued US support for Ukraine have echoed Burns’ comments about China, arguing to their skeptical colleagues that countering China is one of the key reasons to continue helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Holding Bakhmut becomes more important each day: Top Ukrainian general

The importance of Ukraine holding on to the eastern city of Bakhmut is “constantly growing,” as every day of sustained resistance allows Kyiv’s forces to chip away at Russia’s offensive capabilities, one of Ukraine’s top military leaders stated Thursday.

“The importance of holding Bakhmut is constantly growing. Every day of the city’s defense allows us to gain time to prepare reserves and to prepare for future offensive operations,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, said in a statement.

“In the battles for this fortress, the enemy loses the most trained and combat-ready part of its army, the Wagner (private military company) assault units,” noted Syrskyi, who is Ukraine’s second highest-ranking general.

According to the Ukrainian commander, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said if Bakhmut is captured by his fighters, Russia will be able to launch a “large-scale offensive” using army and airborne units.

“This once again proves the very important role of Bakhmut in the overall defense system of our grouping,” Syrskyi continued, adding, “Thousands of enemies who died during the assault on the town are a vivid confirmation of this.”

“Fighting in the Bakhmut sector continues,” he said, adding, “I am proud of the courage and heroism of our soldiers who are disrupting the aggressor’s plans with their resilience.”

Russian forces have kept up their assaults near the invasion’s eastern front in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced Thursday.

Ukraine’s military said its forces had recently repelled attacks in the villages of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka to the northwest of Bakhmut, in Ivanivske to the west of the city and in Oleksandro-Shultine to the southwest.

“The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to carry out strikes, shell civilian objects and civilian homes, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country,” the General Staff added.

The US and its allies have frozen more than $58 billion from Russian oligarchs

The US and its allies have blocked or seized more than $58 billion worth of assets owned or controlled by sanctioned Russians in the past year as Western governments continue to dial up the pressure over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a joint statement from a multinational sanctions enforcement task force.

The Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force held its sixth multilateral deputies meeting Thursday morning to discuss the group’s continued work and pledge to “redouble” their efforts to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates. The task force is a joint effort between the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, the UK and the European Commission.

“REPO will redouble efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unjust war, countering Russian efforts to undermine, circumvent, or evade REPO’s collective sanctions,” according to a joint statement released following the meeting and obtained first by CNN.

“REPO will continue to identify, locate, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russians, with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of the funds it needs to fight its illegal war,” it continued.

The task force, which was formed last March, is also taking further steps to crack down on sanctions evasion as the US and its allies work to seal the cracks in a sanctions regime that has weakened but not crippled the Russian economy.

Following Thursday’s meeting, REPO also issued a joint global advisory to help the private sector spot and prevent common sanctions evasion methods, like using family members to maintain access to sanctioned assets, creating complex ownership structures and using third-party jurisdictions and false trade information to ship controlled goods, including those that support the Kremlin’s war machine.

The task force has blocked financial assets and seized luxury yachts, high-end real estate and even priceless art, with US officials recovering a possible Fabergé egg from one Russian oligarch’s seized yacht last summer.